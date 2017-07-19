RadioandMusic
| 20 Jul 2017
Saregama to produce films under Yoodlee Films
Tags:
Labels | Saregama | Yoodlee Films | Brij Mohan Amar Rahe | Vikram Mehra |

MUMBAI: Popular music banner Saregama has ventured into film production through Yoodlee Films under which it will make thought provoking and engaging content, releasing films every month.

Targeting the 18-30 age group, the banner will cater to the inherent need of the audience to watch strong thematic content.

Yoodlee Films has already made five films, starting with Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, which will release on September 1.

Out of the five films made, three are in Hindi, one in English and one bilingual -- Tamil and Malayalam.

"With 120,000 songs Saregama has the biggest and best music IP in the country. With Yoodlee Films, we plan to extend this leadership to film business, thus positioning us uniquely to take advantage of the digital entertainment economy," Saregama managing director Vikram Mehra said in a statement.

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe will be followed by Abhi & Anu (Tamil and Malayalam), Ascharyachakit (Hindi), Ajji (Hindi) and The Noblemen (English).

(Source: IANS)

