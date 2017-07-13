Sony Music acquires the music right of 'Thanaa Serndha Kootam'

MUMBAI: Sony Music, global music giant, today announced the music acquisition of Vignesh Shivan’s Tamil action-thriller Thanaa Serndha Kootam. Produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, the music of the same has been composed by multi-talented Anirudh.

Sony Music South head Ashok Parwani says, “We are extremely thrilled to be working on such a prestigious project with a massively talented team. The music by Anirudh is cutting edge and in sync with the theme of the film. We have a single strategy for the film music release and the first song will be out by the first week of August 2017.”

TSK is a period-heist crime thriller with Keerthi Suresh, Karthik, Ramya Krishnan all in supporting roles. The film is slated to release around October 2017. TSK also marks the comeback of ace comedian Senthil after a gap of over 10 years.