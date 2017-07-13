RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Jul 2017
music
News
Sony Music acquires the music right of 'Thanaa Serndha Kootam'
Events
Event Management | 08 Jul 2017

Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE, Live Marketing and Entertainment Industry. Happened on 6-8 July at New Delhi Aerocity, 2017 continues its growth story with an anticipated 1200 event planners, speakers and exhibitors from over 22 count...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Labels | Vignesh Shivan | Thanaa Serndha Kootam | K. E. Gnanavel Raja | Sony Music South | Keerthi Suresh | Karthik | Ramya Krishnan | Senthil |

MUMBAI: Sony Music, global music giant, today announced the music acquisition of Vignesh Shivan’s Tamil action-thriller Thanaa Serndha Kootam. Produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, the music of the same has been composed by multi-talented Anirudh.

Sony Music South head Ashok Parwani says, “We are extremely thrilled to be working on such a prestigious project with a massively talented team. The music by Anirudh is cutting edge and in sync with the theme of the film. We have a single strategy for the film music release and the first song will be out by the first week of August 2017.”

TSK is a period-heist crime thriller with Keerthi Suresh, Karthik, Ramya Krishnan all in supporting roles. The film is slated to release around October 2017. TSK also marks the comeback of ace comedian Senthil after a gap of over 10 years.

related stories
labels  |  13 Jul 2017

Eros Now partners with IIFA 2017

MUMBAI: 2017 is turning out to be a big year for Eros Now. One of the biggest news of the day is that Eros Now announced their partnership with The 18th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, organized by Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

television channels  |  11 Jul 2017

MTV presents Nescafe Labs celebrates one year of nurturing young talent

MUMBAI: Nescafe and MTV hosted the finale of their co-branded digital talent platform called MTV Presents Nescafé Labs at the Summer House Café in Mumbai.

labels  |  10 Jul 2017

RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group announce relaunch of Iconic Label, Verity Records

MUMBAI: RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group celebrate the relaunch of Verity Records, reviving the iconic label that has been a modern standard-bearer in Gospel for almost two decades!

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group