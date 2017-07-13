Eros Now partners with IIFA 2017

MUMBAI: 2017 is turning out to be a big year for Eros Now. One of the biggest news of the day is that Eros Now announced their partnership with The 18th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, organized by Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The main event will be held at MetLife Stadium, New York on 14 and 15 July. As title sponsors for the IIFA Weekend and co-sponsors for awards, Eros Now will be the first digital platform to air the awards weekend to its millions of subscribers worldwide.

The partnership is more beneficial to the Eros Now subscribers as they will have exclusive access to all the ceremonies and events that make up the IIFA Weekend, attended by leading Bollywood talents. Eros Now subscribers will also be able to access a host of behind-the-scenes exclusive content with their favourite film celebrities during the IIFA Weekend. The awards night will be hosted by well-known Bollywood director Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan.

Commenting on the association, Eros Digital CEO Rishika Lulla Singh said, “Eros Now strives to offer the best of Bollywood content to our viewers and it gives us immense pleasure to associate with Wizcraft and come on board as title sponsor for IIFA Weekend, one of the most celebrated and recognized Indian film award ceremonies across the globe. We are very excited to bring our subscribers an opportunity to witness these grand celebrations before any other digital platform. With two leading players from the entertainment space coming together for the awards gala, the teams promise to magnify its scope and amplify its vision to reach out to Indian cinema lovers across the world.”

IIFA and Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd founder-director Sabbas Joseph commented, “IIFA is dedicated to bringing the best of Indian cinema to its audiences across the world. Our partnership with Eros Now enables viewers to experience Indian cinema’s biggest celebration in the world up close and personal. We look forward to making sharing unseen aspects of IIFA on the Eros Now platform through the IIFA journey on the global app platform.”