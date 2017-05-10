Saregama launches Carvaan - a digital music player for the older generation

MUMBAI: In this fast moving tech-savvy world, one's constantly flipping through one music app to the other and somewhere in this fast paced world we've neglected the ones who've brought us this far – the older generation. They are not the Gen-next to stay upgraded with the present technology thus, someone gave it a thought. They too like listening to music, what if they can't download all the Gaanas and Saavns. They want it, but the old fashioned way. Well, one would argue that the generation of the cassettes and CDs is long gone with the digital revolution, but not Saregama. They thought out of the box and created a musical box that completely understands the needs of the older lot.

Saregama India recently launched a new product ‘Carvaan’ – a user-friendly music player for the older generation.

Carvaan is a digital music player pre-loaded with 5000 songs purely from Saregama’s library, classified on the basis of singers, lyricists, music composers and moods. One can select a particular singer or mood and listen to the songs continuously with an inbuilt speaker without any ad breaks.

It is possible to enjoy one's personal collection of songs also by plugging in a USB drive or streaming songs from a phone to Carvaan via Bluetooth. It works on a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5 hours. The product is backed by an all India service network, providing 1-year doorstep warranty support.

The program is categorised into three segments - Songs of legendary singers (Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Gulzar and more), mood (Happy, Sad, Ghazal) and the most interesting one is Geetmala of the great singer Ameen Sahani as a separate category.

The makers of Carvaan realised that a lot of homes these days do not have transistors. “People listen to FM stations either on their mobile phones or in their car. So we have placed an FM station which will tune into all the possible broadcaster stations present in that city,” said Saregama managing director Vikram Mehra.

The production of 'Carvaan' is managed by Saregama. It is launched in blue and white colour at an introductory price of Rs. 5990. It can be purchased from all major e-tailers, chains like Croma, Reliance Digital etc. and electronic and TV stores across the country from 22 May onwards. Saregama has opened a limited pre-booking option on Saregama.com from 2 May.

Going with the flow of the modern technology, Saregama has invented the product in the most beautiful, unique and user-friendly way possible. The idea behind the product is to make it a gifting product.

“It is a gifting product from the younger generation to the elder generation. Our target audience is both younger and older. We want the younger ones to pick it up and gift it to the elder members of the family. Also, the age group of 25 – 30 can use it for themselves. For the one’s in their 40’s will only crave for two things that are nostalgia, either mother's food or the songs heard when you were younger. Carvaan offers you the best of retro Hindi music at the press of a button. We expect it to become the no.1 gift item in India within 12 months,” added Mehra.

The older generation played a major role in the creation of this product. Their inputs have been the guiding force behind the final output. Minor details from the size of the buttons to how the dial should be moving and placement of the buttons has been created keeping their feedbacks in mind.

The product is for the ones who let the music play while they relax in their cozy lawn or rocking chair.

Check out the video below that describes Carvaan in detail -