Saregama bags the music rights for Indu Sarkar

MUMBAI: Saregama India has acquired the music rights of 'Indu Sarkar'. The film is set against the backdrop of the Emergency years in India from 1975 to 1977.

Saregama India Ltd. managing director Vikram Mehra shared his views on the collaboration, “Madhur Bhandarkar has always made critically and commercially great cinema and we are excited at this opportunity to collaborate with him and Bharat bhai.”

National Award winning director, Madhur Bhandarkar says, “We are happy to associate with Saregama, they own some of the best retro songs in the industry. As the film is in the 70s, you can expect a lot of ‘retro’ themed music composed by Anu Malik.”

The film starring Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Choudhary, Anupam Kher and Neil Nitin Mukesh is slated to release on 21 July.