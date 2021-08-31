IPRS celebrates its iconic 52 years' journey

MUMBAI: Commemorating 52nd anniversary, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of music, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), kick-starts its week of celebrations with multiple activities lined up. Over decades, IPRS has strived to provide a platform that encourages creativity and fair value for music and its creators. As part of the celebrations and to amplify the outreach, IPRS is commencing some noteworthy initiatives. One of them includes the IPRS debut on the Clubhouse platform, which will serve as an open platform to discuss the matters collectively with the music community. The first session will host IPRS Chairman Javed Akhtar Sahab. The session will focus on the changing dynamics of the Indian music industry, the pros and cons of the fast-evolving music landscape in India, and the vision driving IPRS to greater heights. Subsequent sessions will see participation from industry stalwarts and IPRS CEO Mr. Rakesh Nigam.

This year has been a momentous year for IPRS. Post the launch of IPRS 2.0, the copyright society witness notable initiatives in the development and welfare of the community members. IPRS during the FY 20-21 distributed Royalty of over INR180 Crores to authors, composers, and publishers. It also supported the music creator community economically hit by pandemic by releasing Covid Relief Fund of nearly INR6 Crores in three instalments. Beyond that, IPRS successfully signed licensing deals with brands like Youtube, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Spotify, Hungama Music, Alt Balaji, Sharechat, Resso, Ola, McDonald’s and Estee Lauder. A big highlight of the year was induction of the music label T-Series into IPRS and on the Board. The other achievements on membership was the joining of some of the international publishers Kobalt Music, Fairwood Music, Flipper, Budde Music, Anara Publishing, Horus Music, etc. IPRS also announced its partnership with Muserk, the technology-driven global music rights administrator, to collect online Mechanical and Performing Rights for territory in the US. IPRS is associated with the Anahad Foundation and Dolby India to support and uphold the music creator community in India. The brand’s journey has been exemplary, benefitting thousands of authors, composers and publishers sail through tough times.

Speaking on this milestone, Mr. Javed Akhtar, Chairman of IPRS added “Our five-decade journey has been incredible. IPRS 2.0, the new version of the copyright society, is creating new benchmarks in the music industry. We are glad to create more opportunities for the authors, composers, and publishers of music. Today we must build a more cohesive ecosystem where we grow and achieve together as a community. We aim to constructively network, build a community, share know-how, engage through music, spearhead discussion on pertinent issues, and help drive a meaningful change. Further, IPRS 2.0 agenda has always been to bring in transparency, and the recent developments at IPRS are all geared towards that.”

Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS said: “I am pleased to share that IPRS 2.0 is receiving much appreciation from our members and partners. We have multiplied the enrolment in the last year. While we continue to support our members, we strive to reach out to more who can benefit from a copyright society like IPRS. We are excited to explore the Clubhouse platform and engage with the community of music creators and users. The idea is to build an open forum to engage, communicate and foster a healthy ecosystem for music in India”.

In tandem with changing times, IPRS has upgraded itself technologically by incorporating the Back Office software system. Once implemented, members can register their data themselves. IPRS has also implemented an online member registration process. It will enable applicants to join the IPRS from any corner of the country. IPRS also has an online license portal to register for a license and even make the necessary payment.

Being a responsible CMO, IPRS is relentlessly working towards making the interactions and experience as smooth and hassle-free as possible.”