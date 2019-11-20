RadioandMusic
RNM
| 21 Nov 2019
music
News
Yamaha launches its premium digital piano "CVP-805" in India
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Gear | Yamaha | Piano | music |

MUMBAI: Yamaha a leader in Musical Instruments, Pro Audio Visual Equipment announces the launch of its premium Digital Piano “CVP-805”. CVP signifies Clavinova Versatile Piano which has been enriching the lives of performers, learners and music hobbyists alike for decades.

 The new CVP-805 comes with CFX and Bosendorfer imperial piano sampling and CFX binaural sampling. It also boasts of a host of voices and styles which provide a wide range of choices for the player. Apart from this, the new Piano has built-in Bluetooth and TFT Color LCD. The latest line-up offers extremely high-quality piano performance with its Grand Touch keyboard with escapement and the synthetic ebony and ivory keytops for that classic piano touch. It also features the Genos Sound Engine for outstanding playing response.

Salient Features of CVP-805

  • CFX and Bösendorfer Imperial piano samplings, CFX Binaural sampling
  • GrandTouch™ Keyboard with, 88-key Linear Graded Hammers
  • 1,315 Voices + 49 Drum/SFX Kits + 480 XG Voices
  •  525 Styles
  • (45W + 20W) x 2
  • (16cm + 2.5cm (dome)) x 2 speaker system
  •  TFT color LCD (touch screen), 7.0 inch 800 x 480 dots
  •  Built-in Bluetooth® audio
  • iOS app “Smart Pianist” integration (Song function only)

 On the launch of CVP-805, Rehan Siddiqui, Assistant General Manager- Musical Instruments Sales &amp; Marketing said, “Yamaha Music India has a strong focus on developing the market and we are planning to get more ‘Make - in-India’ products through our Chennai Factory to meet the local requirements of artists, musicians, and students”.

Yamaha as a musical instrument company understands the importance of music in everyday life and strives to make music better and enjoyable for everyone.

Pricing and Availability:

The new CVP-805 is available at MRP of INR 3,75,990/- through all Yamaha Authorized Retail

Outlets.

related stories
apps  |  20 Nov 2019

Amazon music customers to get an access to the ad supported, cost free tier facility

MUMBAI: Amazon has taken an initiative to come up with Amazon Music app on iOS, Anroid and FireTV is to  provide music for free, without any subscription or membership to Amazon Music Unlimited(AMU). One can now listen and add selected music to their playlist.

publishing  |  19 Nov 2019

CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapidly expanding network of international.

al representatives. It is the first large international artist services and distribution company to do so.

music services  |  19 Nov 2019

Spotify strengthens localisation strategy with original podcasts

MUMBAI: As a part of the company’s investment in the country’s audio streaming industry, Spotify has announced its first three original podcasts for India. 

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group