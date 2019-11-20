Yamaha launches its premium digital piano "CVP-805" in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha a leader in Musical Instruments, Pro Audio Visual Equipment announces the launch of its premium Digital Piano “CVP-805”. CVP signifies Clavinova Versatile Piano which has been enriching the lives of performers, learners and music hobbyists alike for decades.

The new CVP-805 comes with CFX and Bosendorfer imperial piano sampling and CFX binaural sampling. It also boasts of a host of voices and styles which provide a wide range of choices for the player. Apart from this, the new Piano has built-in Bluetooth and TFT Color LCD. The latest line-up offers extremely high-quality piano performance with its Grand Touch keyboard with escapement and the synthetic ebony and ivory keytops for that classic piano touch. It also features the Genos Sound Engine for outstanding playing response.

Salient Features of CVP-805

CFX and Bösendorfer Imperial piano samplings, CFX Binaural sampling

GrandTouch™ Keyboard with, 88-key Linear Graded Hammers

1,315 Voices + 49 Drum/SFX Kits + 480 XG Voices

525 Styles

(45W + 20W) x 2

(16cm + 2.5cm (dome)) x 2 speaker system

TFT color LCD (touch screen), 7.0 inch 800 x 480 dots

Built-in Bluetooth® audio

iOS app “Smart Pianist” integration (Song function only)

On the launch of CVP-805, Rehan Siddiqui, Assistant General Manager- Musical Instruments Sales & Marketing said, “Yamaha Music India has a strong focus on developing the market and we are planning to get more ‘Make - in-India’ products through our Chennai Factory to meet the local requirements of artists, musicians, and students”.

Yamaha as a musical instrument company understands the importance of music in everyday life and strives to make music better and enjoyable for everyone.

Pricing and Availability:

The new CVP-805 is available at MRP of INR 3,75,990/- through all Yamaha Authorized Retail

Outlets.