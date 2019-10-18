Yamaha Music introduces its latest range of soundbars with in-built Alexa voice control in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music India, a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan, a global leader in audio technology and the originator of one of the world’s first soundbars, today introduced two new next-generation soundbars, with built-in Alexa voice control in India - YAS 109 and YAS 209. The new offering combines high-quality audio with the built-in convenience of voice control making it easier for you to connect, control and enjoy your favorite music, movies and more.

In addition to the integrated convenience of one of the country's most popular voice assistants, these new models offer enhanced music playback capabilities, featuring Wi-Fi connectivity to play tunes through Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Alexa-supported music services. The YAS-109 and YAS-209 continue the tradition of the previous award-winning and best-selling sound bars from Yamaha, providing an immersive experience and modern setup for the smart home era. Aesthetically, both models boast a fresh, ultra-slim design for movie and music enthusiasts to discreetly place in front of their TV or mount on the wall without the need of an additional bracket.

The YAS-109 features built-in subwoofers that deliver rich and deep bass in a compact size while the YAS-209 includes a separate wireless subwoofer, providing flexible placement options and even more expressive bass. The built-in Alexa feature provides volume lowering capabilities, which automatically decreases the volume of movies or music to help receive a voice command. The remote contains a dedicated button to initiate Alexa's control. Additionally, Alexa can be muted, when desired, or turned off completely when the soundbar is powered down, based on user preferences.

These soundbars incorporate Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround decoding, as well as DTS Virtual:X® for immersive, virtual 3D surround sound. The post-processing technology creates a life-like, 3D sound field that envelops you in sound – from around and above you, all without the need for separate speakers. Both sound bars feature Yamaha Clear Voice technology, which improves the audibility and clarity of dialogue in movies and TV shows while maintaining overall sonic quality. The feature especially shines during action scenes and live sports programs when background sounds might otherwise overwhelm dialogue and narration.

Together, the new soundbars pack all the latest high-performance connectivity options, including HDMI® input and output with ARC. 4K high dynamic range (HDR) video is supported for use with HDMI-connected 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc™ players or 4K streaming media players. Both soundbars support CEC, enabling audio control with compatible TV remotes. An optical input is provided for use with other devices without HDMI connections.

The new soundbars are just as great for music as they are for TV. Besides Spotify Connect and Alexa enabled music services, Bluetooth® functionality lets those passionate about music play tunes from any Bluetooth-connected mobile device. A free app to control the sound bar, available for both Apple® and Android™ mobile devices, gives users yet another way to control inputs and volume. The same app allows for playback of music stored on a smartphone via Wi-Fi.

Commenting on the launch, Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd, Asst. Manager Marketing Keegan Paes, said, ‘The Yamaha Music YAS 109 and YAS 209 soundbars with built-in Alexa voice control will set a new benchmark in the Indian audio market. The powerful blend of immersive and life-like audio experience, an ultra-slim design and an array of advanced features, will certainly make it a treat for music and movie enthusiasts.’

Pricing and Availability

The new Yamaha YAS 109 and YAS 209 will be available exclusively at authorized Yamaha AV dealers at the following MRP.

· YAS 109 – Rs. 23,990/-

· YAS 209 – Rs. 35,490/-