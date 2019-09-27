Saregama pays tribute Lata Mangeshkar with special signature edition on her 90th Birthday!

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar has won millions of hearts with her golden voice and has been bestowed with several titles as Queen of Melody, Voice of the Nation, Voice of the Millennium and Nightingale of India amongst many others. To honour her contribution to the Indian music industry, Saregama has released an exclusive signature edition of Carvaan on her 90th birthday.

Saregama managing director Vikram Mehra says, “This signature edition is our tribute to the living legend for giving such soulful and evergreen music to generations.. Lata didi recorded her first song in 1942 with us and now on her 90th birthday we are so glad to launch this exclusive signature edition of Carvaan saluting her unparalleled body of work. It’s our way of saying Thank You to her for her priceless contribution to the music industry.”

This signature edition is an ensemble of her works cutting across various languages, genres, eras encompassing film, non- film, devotional and rare recordings of her live shows.