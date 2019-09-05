RadioandMusic
Enjoy powerful thumping music with Portronics 'Breeze II'
MUMBAI: Portronics, a leading provider of innovative and portable gadgets has added yet another powerful speaker in the form of ‘Breeze II’, to its existing series of affordable wireless speakers. The brand has brought in its wireless speaker Breeze in a new avatar with twice the power and much better performance and sound.

The all-new Breeze II is a 20W speaker that promises to deliver you an amazing musical experience. Below mentioned are its key features.

Cool and Compact looks

The speaker weighs 527 grams only and comes with IPX4 rating with splash proof and dust proof body. It is very stable even at the highest volume. Breeze II has seven Coloured LED Lights creating a mesmerising ambience while it plays music.

Sound Quality

Breeze II has powerful 20W inbuilt speakers which offer unbelievably clear sound output and relaxing bass. If one wishes to enjoy true stereo output with both Left and Right channels, then two of these compact speakers can tango together with captivating stereo output using the built-in TWS feature via Bluetooth V4.2.

Connectivity options

Enjoy movies on your Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop or Computer with Portronics Breeze II using multiple connectivity options Bluetooth, Micro SD Card and Aux cable. Also, when you get bored of your playlist you can easily switch to FM mode and tune into your favourite FM stations.

Longer Playtime

This TWS speaker has a 2000mAh lithium-Ion battery that can play non-stop music for more than 7 hours on a single recharge. The speaker is smartly designed and it automatically goes to sleep mode after 20 minutes of non-operation.

Pricing and Availability

Portronics Breeze II is available at a very affordable price-point of INR 3,999/- with a one-year warranty. You can buy it from both online and offline stores across India.

Well, Portronics Breeze II is indeed the speaker, every party must have. Grab your piece to enjoy music loud and clear!

