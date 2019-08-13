Let's reverse the tradition, gift brothers' uber-cool music gadgets this Rakshabandhan!

MUMBAI: Raksha Bandhan observes the assurance of ever blossoming love and responsibility amongst a brother and a sister. This festival is popular for celebrating the affection and the special bond shared between siblings. Raksha Bandhan comes from a Sanskrit word, Raksha which means ‘to protect’ and Bandhan, which defines the shatterproof bond between siblings. The moment signifies ‘knot of protection’. It is celebrated by sisters tying a sacred religious thread around their brother’s wrist, while the brothers promise to keep every trouble and hurt away from their sisters.

This year, Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on 15 August 2019. Are you still wondering what to gift your brother as a symbol of your love for him? We have listed some cool music gadgets for you guys to choose from.

Wireless Speaker- Looks as good, as it sounds

UBON SP-50 Hulk arrives with close-packed retro boom-box design and an influential bass, is a flawless accompaniment to your brother’s travel trips and all his big bang parties. It has a strong 1500 mAh battery that guarantees a playtime of up to four hours. Adding to it is an ‘intelligent chip control’ assuring that the system does not overheat. This full range speaker can be connected to a laptop, tablet, and phone without any difficulty.

Needless to say, this is a blessing for your music lover sister.

Maxo Bass Earphones: For the gym freak brother

If your brother is obsessed with working out, this present would be the best choice. This pair of neckband earphones is called ‘Maxo Bass’. They have an unparalleled foldable motif that can be put around the neck or as normal earphone. It lasts for around four-five hours of continuous music playback in just one charge and takes an approximate of two hours to be charges completely. These earphones also permit multiple buttons for magian music playback and a voice call dealing function along with a built-in mic.

Price - INR 1599

Availability – Vingajoy

Matt Urban Black and Celestial Blue FX 30 MAVOX

These safe helmets are from the house of Sandhar-Amkin. It is an unblemished deigned headgear that can be a boon for your rider brother. It has activated carbon filters for safeguard from pollution plus dust, and the UV resistant paint takes care of the premium finish; water tight interface double visor for wet and rainy conditions, and close design structure for improvised stability of helmets. This product will shield your brother from every journey problems, and is extremely pleasurable and secure. This technology-driven product is designed with passion and engineered to perfection.

Price - INR 2400

Availability: MAVOX - sizes 570mm (M), 580mm (L), 600mm (XL)

Noise Cancellation Headphones

Developed with unwavering perfection and accuracy, UBON HP-800 headphone gives eternal musical experience in any type of boisterous surrounding. With a verified battery life of twenty hours, up to 200 hours of standby time, HP-800 headphones hold pin-lightweight design and extremely comforting ear pads. Other features encompass customizable turning on and off noise cancellation, built-in microphone to receive calls, and dynamic awareness which compensates for loud sounds when noise cancellation is switched-on. Apart from Bluetooth, the headphones come with a 3.5mm audio jack for wired connectivity. As for the warranty is concerned, the product comes with a six-month warranty period from 650+ service centres.