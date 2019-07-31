RadioandMusic
01 Aug 2019
Toreto introduces 'Boom'- a powerful and dynamic speaker
International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI:  Toreto, one of the best names in the field of portable plus innovative digital product market, has strengthened its sound system line-up with an all new water resistant bluetooth speaker – Toreto Boom.
 
Toreto Boom is the upcoming-generation’s wireless speaker, designed for those who live for adventures and love to carry personalized playlists with them on their outings. This sports speaker is IPX5 enabled, so you can enjoy to your monsoon-go-to list right in the rain. The speaker proudly presents a premium rubberized rugged exterior, thus making it shock-resistant while increasing the durability.
 
Toreto Boom has a 1500 mAh battery, giving uninterrupted crystal clear music for up to five hours. Apart from Bluetooth, you can also listen to your favourite sound tracks on Boom through USB cables, TF cards, FM, and Aux cables.
 
This handy device is beyond perfect for sports activities, pool parties, bonfires, camping and all outdoor activities you can possibly think of. Its portability with an output of 10 Watts makes it a go-to for all the fun activities you want. The towering range of 10 meters gives much more flexibility in playing.
 
The Bluetooth is highly-optimized and consumes little energy. This powerful speaker also brings with it a unique feature of True Wireless Connection (TWS), giving you the freedom to connect two speakers simultaneously via Bluetooth V5.0. This sports speaker looks just as sporty as the name suggests. The rubber finish adds to the style. And it also makes it shock proof and simply is  unbreakable.
 
Features:
 
·  Bluetooth V5.0 with True Wireless Connection (TWS)
 
·  IPX5 protection against Water and Shock
 
·  AUX, TF Card, FM and USB Support
 
·  1500 mAh Battery
 
·   Operation Distance of 10 meters
 
·   Product Weight: 345 grams
 
·   Playtime: 5 hours
 
·   Output: 10 Watts
 
Pricing and Availability:
 
Toreto Boom is available in black, at an introductory price of INR 1,799/- in every retail store and on all leading e-commerce platforms across India. This portable speaker comes with one-year warranty.
