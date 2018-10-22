Acoosta Innovations launches 'Acoosta Uno', powered by Sony DADC

MUMBAI: Acoosta Innovations has launched its first product, Acoosta Uno through a strategic association with Sony DADC, the world’s leading music content provider. The Acoosta Uno is a revolutionary new-age multi-functional music system with high fidelity acoustics and super curated pre-loaded music. This not only allows for an immersive and uninterrupted music listening experience in any environment but also enables consumers to record their own musical creations on the go.

While the personal listening landscape has transformed over the last few years, the social listening space has largely remained static with Vanilla devices and their dependence on secondary sources for content or connectivity. The Acoosta Uno music system addresses this gap and helps enrich lives by making use of cutting-edge technologies that deliver stunning sound coupled with iconic music in an easy, convenient and hassle-free way without the need of a streaming device or hijacking your phone.

Commenting on the launch, Acoosta Innovations co-founder and MD Neeraj Sethi said, “We are very excited to announce the launch of our first music system with built-in music by Sony DADC, the leading music aggregator in the world. We feel confident that Acoosta will create a revolution through a beautiful synergy between its hardware and design along with the wide range of curated content. I’m sure our customers will appreciate this unique product that caters to every mood, every occasion and everyone.”

“Indians love music but as we have moved to newer methods of consuming music from the internet, we realize that people aren’t listening to music together that often. Our vision is to offer a hassle-free and lean-back solution to consumers which does not only depend on streaming apps, smartphones or internet connections, thus bringing families and friends closer. Along with convenience, the Acoosta Uno offers consumers the luxury of a high-fidelity portable music system with attractive features like Karaoke and recording functionality at an unbeatable price,” said Acoosta Innovations Co-Founder and CEO Dinkar Pathak.

Available in two colour variants of black and grey, the Acoosta Uno looks downright irresistible and is the perfect home accessory with its brushed metal finish and leather accents. It is currently available on Amazon.in and across select large format retailers such as Croma, Vijay Sales, Girias, Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics etc at a special launch offer price of INR 11,999 with a Karaoke mic worth 1,299 free during this festival period.

Acoosta Innovations is founded with a passion to create the most innovative and best-in-class audio products. Inspired by music and driven for perfection industry, veterans Neeraj Sethi and Dinkar Pathak have joined hands to deliver the most unparalleled, awe-inspiring and immersive musical experience that enriches the lives of their consumers. They aim to continue creating beautiful and intelligent products through a magical synthesis of design and performance.