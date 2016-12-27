Kochi-based band partners with Casio to promote talent

MUMBAI: Kochi-based rock band Motherjane has partnered with consumer electronics company Casio India to create a music culture among youth, nurture budding music talent and to promote music education in India.

“We feel great pleasure and honour to be part of the Casio bandwagon, which is an iconic brand and has played an integral role in taking contemporary music to the next level. We are looking forward to work with aspiring musicians of the country and work towards creating some inspiring music,” Motherjane said in a statement.

The association will feature a number of national and international gigs with the band wherein the audience will get to experience the most sought after musical instruments from Casio. Additionally, the collaboration will also focus on workshops with Motherjane wherein members will impart expert technical music skills to the artistes who are looking to strike big in the music industry.

“India has ever-growing music fanatics, specially the youth. With the growing music lovers, Casio India along with Motherjane band creates a platform to encourage and educate youth on music,” added Kulbhushan Seth, Vice President, Casio India.

(Source : IANS)