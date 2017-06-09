India at MIDEM 2017, 6-9 June in Cannes, France

RadioandMusic
MUMBAI: MIDEM, that is taking place in Cannes, France from 6 - 9 June 2017 - is a leading international B2B music event for key players from the music industry worldwide to forge business connections and explore current music trends.

The event features four days of music conferences, networking sessions, and competitions, providing the opportunity to make significant business connections, learn how to promote music internationally, source exciting artists, and get inspired.

India is represented at this year’s edition. Key members of the Indian music ecosystem - EarthSync’s CEO Sonya Mazumdar, Saavn’s VP Growth + Data Science Gaurav Sharma, and Times Music’s COO Mandar Thakur will participate in MIDEM 2017, speaking on a panel titled ‘A Roadmap to India’.

“Our panel discussion will centre around India as a music market and its vast potential for the international music business,” says EarthSync’s Mazumdar, “We will touch upon its vibrant live scene, current legal developments, and its strong digital growth - providing insights into doing business here. India right now is a treasure trove of artistry and vibrant new sounds. At MIDEM 2017, I hope to continue EarthSync’s work of building networks and bridges between India and the international music industry”.

