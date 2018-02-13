The sixth edition of Artist Aloud Music Awards celebrates independent music

MUMBAI: With the growth of the independent music space, the sixth edition of Artist Aloud Music Awards – a Hungama property – promises to be bigger and grander. The prestigious event will witness performances by popular artists like Ayushmaan Khurana, Benny Dayal, Shaan, Neha Bhasin, Shirley Setia, Lucky Ali, Mame Khan and Shilpa Rao. Artist Aloud Music Awards have grown in popularity with each edition, last year artists like Rabbi Shergill, Luke Kenny, Pankaj Udhas, Leslie Lewis, Shibani Kashyap, graced the event to encourage upcoming talent from the Indian music scene.

The renowned platform will honour about 200 artists from India and around the globe, recognizing the amazing wealth of talent across Pop, Rock, Fusion, and Global Music genres. The highly-awaited digital awards are based on both, jury and public voting, with the first round of public voting beginning on the 9 February in the run up to the Top 20 shortlisted names across Best Song, Best Male, Best Female, and Best Group categories, followed by the second round of voting for deciding the winners.

With the only digital platform to recognize and celebrate independent music, the prominent independent music awards are open to public voting for a seven-week period. During this time, fans get the opportunity to make their voice heard and vote for their favourite artists and groups across genres and across categories. Talking about AAMA Awards Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra said, “I think this is a great way of encouraging new talent and giving people a voice, I think that's what Artist Aloud is doing and that's beautiful.”

Talking about the announcement, Artist Aloud Vice President Soumini Sridhara Paul said, “We are taking things a step ahead with the sixth edition of Artist Aloud Music Awards and felicitating about 200 artists on the platform. The crème-de-la-crème of the music world residing as jury members and intensive rounds of public voting will ensure that the best talents take the awards home. The event is a great way to celebrate independent music and recognize budding as well as professional artists in the space.”

Artist Aloud has proved its expertise as a curator of talent and content across online and offline avenues. In addition to extending support to upcoming and new talent, the platform onboards established and popular artists in the independent music space.