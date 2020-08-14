100 celebrated Music Composers come together under the Music Composers’ Association of India umbrella to celebrate Independence Day and Atma Nirbhar Bharat with the new age version of Vande Mataram

MUMBAI : On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, The Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) will be gifting the nation a new rendition of the eternal Indian national song VandeMataram which was composed by Bankim Chandra. What makes the new composition unique and different is that it has been put together by 100 leading music composers across India at a time when the nation is battling with rising cases of Covid19.
“The nation needs positivity and hope,” says Aashish Rego. “We have gone through some of the toughest times in a century. It was about a 115 years ago that VandeMataram became a clarion call that rallied Indians in their fight against British rule. We hope our version will galvaniseall Indianstogether to emerge as a new rapidly rising nation in the spirit of Creation, Collaboration, Contribution and Celebration.It is time to move ahead as collaborators and not competitors as all 100 of us have done, in this song, to create something greater than the individual.”
The song is conceived and composed by Aashish Rego with lyrics by Vipin Mishra and co-produced by Somesh Mathur and Justin-Uday Duo.
The song will be released tomorrow and select partners have come on board to give it as well as the music video maximum exposure so that Indians can take hope and help in the building of a new India under AtmaNirbhar Bharat.
Among the TV channel partners include:
Music Channel partner: MTV and MTV Beats
News Channel Partner: TV9 Network
Media Partner: Showbox Music, EpicTV, Filmchi
Radio Partner: 92.7 Big FM
Other partners who have come on board include:
Indiantelevision.com, Radioandmusic.com, and Tellychakkar.com, Online Media Partner and Communicate India.