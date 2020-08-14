100 celebrated Music Composers come together under the Music Composers’ Association of India umbrella to celebrate Independence Day and Atma Nirbhar Bharat with the new age version of Vande Mataram

MUMBAI : On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, The Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) will be gifting the nation a new rendition of the eternal Indian national song VandeMataram which was composed by Bankim Chandra. What makes the new composition unique and different is that it has been put together by 100 leading music composers across India at a time when the nation is battling with rising cases of Covid19.

“The nation needs positivity and hope,” says Aashish Rego. “We have gone through some of the toughest times in a century. It was about a 115 years ago that VandeMataram became a clarion call that rallied Indians in their fight against British rule. We hope our version will galvaniseall Indianstogether to emerge as a new rapidly rising nation in the spirit of Creation, Collaboration, Contribution and Celebration.It is time to move ahead as collaborators and not competitors as all 100 of us have done, in this song, to create something greater than the individual.”

The song is conceived and composed by Aashish Rego with lyrics by Vipin Mishra and co-produced by Somesh Mathur and Justin-Uday Duo.

Amongst the 100 Composers who have contributed to the song figure:

Piyush Kanojia

Vishwamohan Bhatt

Rajat Dholakia

Milind Chitnavis

Anupam Roy

Shameer Tandon

Lalit Sen

John StewartEduri

Lavv

Julius Packiam

Loy Mendonca

Indranil Hariharan

Hariharan

Rahul Seth

Kuldeep Singh

Fazal Qureshi

Shail Hada

Ismail Darbar

Dilip Dutta

Inderjit “Tubby” Sharma

Mani Sharma

Abhishek Arora

Ashok Patki

Charles SiqueiraVaz

Vinay Tiwari

Chetan Sashital

Kalpana Patowry

Somesh Mathur

Malini Awasthi

Daler Mehndi

Amit Trivedi

Viju Shah

Lalit Pandit

Bappi Lahiri

Shaan

Vasundhara Das

Sangeeta Pant

Salim Merchant

Raajeev V Bhalla

Vipin Mishra

Dhruv Ghanekar

Gulraj Singh

Sameeruddin

Shonjoy Chowdhary

Zubin Ballaporia

Anand Shrivastava

Kailash Kher

Ram Sampat

Shibani Kashyap

Usha Khanna

Merlin Dsouza

AnupJalota

Hariharan

Nooran Sisters

Aashish Rego

Adnan Sami

Bikram Ghosh

Shankar Mahadevan

Avadhoot Gupte

Raju Singh

Siddharth Kashyap

Anjaan

Sameer Phaterphekar

Paresh Shah

Jigar Saraiya

Vinnie Hutton

Ehsaan Noorani

Sherrin Varghese

Justin Yesudas

Uday Ninjoor

Viveick Rajgopalan

Gopisunder

Adil Behram

Tapas Relia

Gurukiran

Mame Khan

Sanjeev Kohli

Rex Vijay

D. Imman

K. C. Loy

M. Jayachandran

Jeetendra Jawda

Prashant

Deepak Dev

Dilip Sen

Sameer Sen

Krsna Solo

Anandjibhai Shah

Ranjit Barot

Louis Banks

Shantanu Moitra

ArkoPravo

Sandesh Shandilya

Jeet Ganguly

Amar Mohile

Hariprasad Chaurasia

R. P. Patnaik

Manikant Kadri

Rahul Ranade

Sanjay Wandrekar

Santosh Nair

The song will be released tomorrow and select partners have come on board to give it as well as the music video maximum exposure so that Indians can take hope and help in the building of a new India under AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Among the TV channel partners include:

Music Channel partner: MTV and MTV Beats

News Channel Partner: TV9 Network

Media Partner: Showbox Music, EpicTV, Filmchi

Radio Partner: 92.7 Big FM

Other partners who have come on board include:

Indiantelevision.com, Radioandmusic.com, and Tellychakkar.com, Online Media Partner and Communicate India.