RadioandMusic
RNM
| 07 Apr 2020
music
News
On World Health Day, IPRS CreativeShala to host live session on coping with anxiety and creative block
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Artiste | Salim Merchant | IPRS | music | stress | social media |

MUMBAI: Music is a stress buster but very few are aware of the challenges faced by the artists in creating their masterpieces. Research suggest that people working in the creative industries are three times more likely to suffer from mental health problems than any common man.

On the eve of World Health Day #IPRSCreativeShala brings you an invigorating session on ‘How to cope up with anxiety and creative block?’ This session would highlight the issues related to stress, anxiety and depression creators go through during their creativejourney, the reasons behind it and the ways to overcome this.

 The LIVE session on 6th April 2020 at 7 pm, will see Director, film writer, lyricist and actor Mayur Puri in talks with ace music composer Salim Merchant, where they will be sharing their real life experience and learnings to help music enthusiasts and budding creators from different creative fields to cope with the challenges related to creation and mental wellbeing.

Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS said, Music is the best medicine and the most effective stress buster, more so during challenging times like these. At IPRS, all our efforts are aimed towards providing the best possible support to our members, empowering them to be better creators.

And #IPRSCreativeShala has been conceived to support that cause. We are cognizant of the apprehensions the creative minds of the music industry are going through during this unprecedented crisis. Hence on the eve of the World Health Day, the session of IPRS CreativeShala will emphasize on the challenges faced by a creator and the ways to cope up with issues like stress, anxiety and creative block in their creative journey. Through this interactive session hosted by industry stalwarts, we aim to reach and help many in the industry, who must be feeling dull at this moment. We are positive that this session will help not just musicians by all those associated with any form of creative work, to set aside the challenges and evolve as a more confident creator.”

Commenting on the initiative,  Salim Merchant, singer, music director, score composer and IPRS member said, “Whenever we talk about health, physical activities come to our mind.

But it’s our the mind which plays a major role. Our mind gives us the required perseverance and strength to overcome the grueling task. The mind which determines our well-being has its biggest enemy in the form of ‘Stress’. We turn to Music for solace and relief from stress. Music is a medicine, and hence we find musicians very jovial and hearty for long years of their life. But that’s only one side of the story. Music creation has its equal share stress and anxiety, and many creators have fallen prey to it. I’m glad to be part of this session of #IPRSCreativeShala and talk about an issue which is a major impediment for music creators and the industry.

related stories
music services  |  07 Apr 2020

A Billion New Fans: Soundrop expands distribution to new music services in China, Russia

MUMBAI: On April 6, Soundrop will start distributing all of its artists’ active catalog to several major music services in key new markets, expanding their potential audience by more than a billion listeners.

music services  |  06 Apr 2020

Tik-Tok threatened by music companies for copyright issues

MUMBAI: Tik Tok, the most used social media app all across the world. Recently Tik-Tok has been threatened to sue for copyright issues by different music publishing companies including, Universal.

music services  |  06 Apr 2020

Spotify leads in music streaming business

MUMBAI: According to the last years report, the music streaming business grew by a stunning 32% year-on-year with total subscriptions reaching 358 million, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group