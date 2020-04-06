On World Health Day, IPRS CreativeShala to host live session on coping with anxiety and creative block

MUMBAI: Music is a stress buster but very few are aware of the challenges faced by the artists in creating their masterpieces. Research suggest that people working in the creative industries are three times more likely to suffer from mental health problems than any common man.

On the eve of World Health Day #IPRSCreativeShala brings you an invigorating session on ‘How to cope up with anxiety and creative block?’ This session would highlight the issues related to stress, anxiety and depression creators go through during their creativejourney, the reasons behind it and the ways to overcome this.

The LIVE session on 6th April 2020 at 7 pm, will see Director, film writer, lyricist and actor Mayur Puri in talks with ace music composer Salim Merchant, where they will be sharing their real life experience and learnings to help music enthusiasts and budding creators from different creative fields to cope with the challenges related to creation and mental wellbeing.

Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS said, Music is the best medicine and the most effective stress buster, more so during challenging times like these. At IPRS, all our efforts are aimed towards providing the best possible support to our members, empowering them to be better creators.

And #IPRSCreativeShala has been conceived to support that cause. We are cognizant of the apprehensions the creative minds of the music industry are going through during this unprecedented crisis. Hence on the eve of the World Health Day, the session of IPRS CreativeShala will emphasize on the challenges faced by a creator and the ways to cope up with issues like stress, anxiety and creative block in their creative journey. Through this interactive session hosted by industry stalwarts, we aim to reach and help many in the industry, who must be feeling dull at this moment. We are positive that this session will help not just musicians by all those associated with any form of creative work, to set aside the challenges and evolve as a more confident creator.”

Commenting on the initiative, Salim Merchant, singer, music director, score composer and IPRS member said, “Whenever we talk about health, physical activities come to our mind.

But it’s our the mind which plays a major role. Our mind gives us the required perseverance and strength to overcome the grueling task. The mind which determines our well-being has its biggest enemy in the form of ‘Stress’. We turn to Music for solace and relief from stress. Music is a medicine, and hence we find musicians very jovial and hearty for long years of their life. But that’s only one side of the story. Music creation has its equal share stress and anxiety, and many creators have fallen prey to it. I’m glad to be part of this session of #IPRSCreativeShala and talk about an issue which is a major impediment for music creators and the industry.