Judas Priest announce new mobile game, 'Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and legendary heavy metal band Judas Priest announced today that ‘Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla,’ a new mobile game for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch will be coming soon to the App Store.

The app features stunning new visuals and gameplay set to the iconic songs Halls of Valhalla, Breaking the Law, Turbo Lover, Electric Eye, Painkiller and You’ve Got Another Thing Coming.



‘Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla’ innovates by making isolated song stems (eg drums, vocals, guitar) from the 2016 Battle Cry album available to players exclusively within the game. Using an innovative visual mechanic, players must fill “stem meters” to construct the full song and progress through each level of the game.



“When we set out to make this game, we wanted to give fans a new kind of visual listening experience,” said Rob Halford, who also appears in a series of exclusive video clips throughout the game. “For the first time, we are making individual stems of our songs available to fans to give them a new and interactive way to engage with some of the best songs from our catalog.”



‘Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla’ is a joint collaboration between Judas Priest, Sony Music Entertainment, Trinifold Management LLC UK and Babaroga, a leading mobile game studio.