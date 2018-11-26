PEPSI® introduces Simon Fuller’s new group now united to India

MUMBAI: For generations, PEPSI® has had an intrinsic connection with music, working with legendary artists and discovering and supporting emerging talents. The iconic brand today announced a partnership between Simon Fuller’s new project, global pop group NOW UNITED, and BADSHAH, one of India’s favorite rappers. Badshah, managed by Sony Music India and the group comprised of 14 singers and dancers from all across the globe will record a song titled “[How We Do It]” that will be released [29 November.] Pepsi will also support Now United’s first trip to India beginning November 26th. The group will visit Mumbai, Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, sharing their experiences with their fans in India and around the world as they go.

With pop-culture at its heart and a finger on the pulse of trends, Pepsi has always created experiences that connect with consumers in the most relevant ways. For decades, Pepsi has harnessed the power of music to connect with generations of fans and elevate rising artists. The collaboration between Badshah and Now United for a new song is part of this aim to provide emerging artists with a powerful stage to promote their stories, share their art and connect with new and existing fans.

The collaboration has been curated by One Digital Entertainment, India’s leading creator and video network thatalso manages Badshah’s digital ventures and is also enabling the distribution of the song across various digital, TV and radio platforms.

Introduced in 2017 by Simon Fuller, the creator of the popular American Idol series, pop group Now United is comprised of 14 rising singers and dancers from across the world, including India, Brazil, Philippines, Finland, Senegal and the United States of America, amongst others. 17-year-old sensation Shivani, who hails from Udaipur, represents India in the pop group.

Speaking about the collaboration, Tarun Bhagat, Director-Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India said, “Pepsi has always strived to create experiences which resonate strongly with consumers, and music is such a tremendous platform to do that. We are committed to identifying new and upcoming talent; and giving them a stage to showcase their art. Through the platform provided to them by Pepsi, Badshah and Now United will explore new ways of giving their fans a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Echoing his thoughts, rapper Badshah said, “Over the years, Pepsi has created powerful platforms which allow artists to connect with their fans in unique ways. By collaborating with Now United, I am getting a chance to perform in a different way than I ever have before. They are an incredibly talented group of artists and I am really excited about the chance to perform with them. They’re going to be in Mumbai soon and we have some exciting things planned. I cannot wait for my fans to see what we have in store. ” ‘

Simon Fuller said, “I first worked with Pepsi with the then unknown group, Spice Girls. Here I am, many years later, working with Pepsi again continuing to push the boundaries with my new global pop group, Now United. Thanks to Pepsi we have been introduced to the extraordinary Badshah, an artist with huge respect and popularity. His collaboration with Now United on the song ‘How We Do It' is an incredible combination. I can’t wait for our Indian journey together to begin.”

Gurpreet Singh, COO and Co-founder of One Digital Entertainment said, “One Digital Entertainment is glad to associate with Pepsi and Simon Fuller's XIX Entertainment to enable this unique collaboration. We are very excited to bring two different kinds of artists such as Badshah and Now United together for the first time. We are confident that the new song will strike the right chords with music aficionados across the globe.”