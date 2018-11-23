RadioandMusic
RNM
| 24 Nov 2018
music
News
Simon Fuller's band's debut India tour also marks their first association with Badshah
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Artiste Management | Simon Fuller | Now United | Badshah | Pepsi | rapper | American Idol | India | Brazil | Philippines | Finland | Senegal | Spice Girls | Tarun Bhagat |

MUMBAI: Simon Fuller's global pop group, Now United is coming to India for the first time in association with beverage brand Pepsi. Indian rapper Badshah is also a part of this collaboration.

Badshah and Now United, comprising 14 singers and dancers from all across the globe, will record a song titled, How We Do It. It will release on 29 November. Now United's India trip begins on 26 November.

Fuller said, "I first worked with Pepsi with the then unknown group, Spice Girls. Here I am, many years later, working with the brand again continuing to push the boundaries with my new global pop group, Now United.

"Thanks to the brand, we have been introduced to the extraordinary Badshah, an artiste with huge respect and popularity. His collaboration with Now United on the song How We Do It is an incredible combination. I can't wait for our Indian journey together to begin," he further added.

The group, which includes Shivani, a 17-year-old who hails from Udaipur, will visit Mumbai, Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, sharing their experiences with their fans in India and around the world as they go.

The collaboration has been curated by One Digital Entertainment, which is also enabling the distribution of the song across various digital, TV and radio platforms.

Introduced in 2017 by Fuller, the creator of the popular American Idol series, Now United has 14 rising singers and dancers from across the world, including India, Brazil, the Philippines, Finland, Senegal and the US, amongst others. 

PepsiCo India Director Marketing, Hydration and Cola Tarun Bhagat said in a statement, "We have always strived to create experiences which resonate strongly with consumers, and music is such a tremendous platform to do that.

"We are committed to identifying new and upcoming talent and giving them a stage to showcase their art. Through this platform, Badshah and Now United will explore new ways of giving their fans a one-of-a-kind experience," he further added.

(Source: IANS)

related stories
labels  |  23 Nov 2018

T-Series mains Bhushan Kumar and Vinod Bhanushali credit ‘content’ for their chance to become number one YouTube channel in the world

MUMBAI: With what has kept the world guessing is the neck-throat between T-Series and PewDiePie, which seems to be heading towards the biggest outcome, India might witness soon.

music services  |  20 Nov 2018

Sound Royalties and AdRev announce marketing relationship to benefit content creators on YouTube

MUMBAI: Specialty music financing company Sound Royalties is pleased to announce its new strategic marketing partnership with AdRev to collectively help music professionals and creatives access royalty financing, while retaining the rights to their work.

labels  |  19 Nov 2018

Indie Music Label to take Global Music on new Heights

MUMBAI: After hugely successful collaborations with some of Indian music’s biggest names, Indie Music label is all set to take the over the independent music space with a bang.

explore RNMbiz

music

radio

resources

mobile digital

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group