Simon Fuller's band's debut India tour also marks their first association with Badshah

MUMBAI: Simon Fuller's global pop group, Now United is coming to India for the first time in association with beverage brand Pepsi. Indian rapper Badshah is also a part of this collaboration.



Badshah and Now United, comprising 14 singers and dancers from all across the globe, will record a song titled, How We Do It. It will release on 29 November. Now United's India trip begins on 26 November.



Fuller said, "I first worked with Pepsi with the then unknown group, Spice Girls. Here I am, many years later, working with the brand again continuing to push the boundaries with my new global pop group, Now United.



"Thanks to the brand, we have been introduced to the extraordinary Badshah, an artiste with huge respect and popularity. His collaboration with Now United on the song How We Do It is an incredible combination. I can't wait for our Indian journey together to begin," he further added.



The group, which includes Shivani, a 17-year-old who hails from Udaipur, will visit Mumbai, Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, sharing their experiences with their fans in India and around the world as they go.



The collaboration has been curated by One Digital Entertainment, which is also enabling the distribution of the song across various digital, TV and radio platforms.



Introduced in 2017 by Fuller, the creator of the popular American Idol series, Now United has 14 rising singers and dancers from across the world, including India, Brazil, the Philippines, Finland, Senegal and the US, amongst others.



PepsiCo India Director Marketing, Hydration and Cola Tarun Bhagat said in a statement, "We have always strived to create experiences which resonate strongly with consumers, and music is such a tremendous platform to do that.



"We are committed to identifying new and upcoming talent and giving them a stage to showcase their art. Through this platform, Badshah and Now United will explore new ways of giving their fans a one-of-a-kind experience," he further added.

(Source: IANS)