| 29 Jun 2018
Artist Aloud's World Music Day Fest was a good turnover: Soumini Sridhara Paul
Tags:
Artiste Management | Artist Aloud | Soumini Sridhara Paul | Mumbai’s Finest | Dee MC | MC Kaur | Thaikkudam Bridge | Best Kept Secret | Euphoria | The Local Train | Hungama Digital Media Entertainment | Hard Rock Cafe |

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud’s latest Music Festival held on World Music Day was a hit. Pioneered by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Ltd, the show witnessed performances by artists like Mumbai’s Finest, Thaikkudam Bridge, Best Kept Secret, Euphoria, The Local Train etc. They performed at multiple venues across the country on 21 June 2018.  

Artist Aloud VP Soumini Sridhara Paul said, “There were venues that did exceptionally well and one of them was Worli, then was ‘The Local Train’ in Gurgaon were selling tickets well in advance compared to most of the other venues. They did bring good turnouts there. Even the Avial, another Malayalam band that performed at Bengaluru did extremely well.”

On this, she added, “The idea was to focus on artists, who actually bring in the footfall and at the same time showcase what World Music Day stands for. Overall, it was a great turn out.”

While finding venues have always been an issue, Soumini Sridhara Paul adds on what’s the root cause, “Most of the venues don’t understand the investments and the business when it comes to entertainment in the F&B model and ironically we all want it because they know that’s going to be their game changer. The challenge was to get sponsors on board. We deal with the venues saying, “You define the budget and we will do our best to give you good talent. We try to be the mediator where the consumer has a good time, also the artist grows, and it’s an ecosystem that we are building. We definitely believe HRC understands the model and they definitely are not just an F&B outlet, they are serious about entertainment.”

But, Artist Aloud feels fortunate to collaborate with Hard Rock Cafe as their venue partner for this particular fest.

On this Soumini says, “We have been working with them, since a long time and have worked on various formats also, for example, their own events.”

She further reveals the future plans of Artist Aloud, saying, “We will continue to give what we have seen over the last two years so that it does get consumed, people who consume it are not necessarily searching for Independent music, it’s getting discovered. It’s just a matter of time and faith. So that’s something which we will start early next year.”

