9X Media enters artist management space; signs exclusive deals with raw talents

MUMBAI: 9X Media will nurture three upcoming artists namely Rossh, Rae and Farid Ahmed while they are appreciating upcoming raw musical talent and provide them a stupendous launch pad. 9X Media will leverage its leadership position to amplify the new talent across the Network’s varied screens in the television and digital space. The new bubbling under and deserving talent across India and beyond will be signed exclusively with the network for a minimum of three years.

These three artists Rossh, Rae and Farid Ahmed will be managed by 9X Media with 360-degree holistic approach that a music label would, and much more. The artists would get a mega launch pad on 9X Media’s channels and cross-pollination across all its other properties.

Commenting on the initiative 9X Media’s Sr. VP Content Strategic Alliances Rajitta Hemwaani said, “The Company is all geared up to discover, nurture and proliferate independent music content and talent. Hence clutter breaking sounds, super talented musicians across genres and trendsetting music videos are going to adorn our screen soon. I am extremely excited about not just building the new singers and musicians but the next mega brands in entertainment. Something that this country is totally ready for. A long-term successful brand is what 9X Media envisions for each one of them.”

From creating a super sleek music video for the artists to providing them a wide reach across 350 million television viewers and around 20 million digital communities, 9X Media will partner the talent in their musical journey to superstardom.