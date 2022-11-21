TuneCore announces the TuneCore Grant that will award one India based artist a Grant amount of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated distribution division, TuneCore have announced the funding of a grant for India based music creators. The TuneCore Grant is a cash endowment of INR 100,000 that will be awarded to one selected artist.

Artists who participate and submit their singles will be judged based on their talent and potential by a panel of industry experts including Padmanabhan NS, Head of Artist and Label Partnerships, Spotify; Sandhya Surendran, Entertainment Lawyer and Founder, Lexic; Rahul Sinha, Founder and CEO of UnderTheRadar (Manager - Ritviz, Anyasa and more); Mae Mariyam Thomas, Founder of Maed In India; Rumpa Banerjee, Head of Marketing/Communication & Member Relation, Indian Performing Rights Society; Atul Churamani, Managing Director at Turnkey Music & Publishing; Sarah Elizabeth Chawla, co-founder of online music magazine and events company Wild City and music Festival Magnetic Fields, celebrated chart topping and award-winning artist Nikhita Gandhi; and TuneCore’s own, Head of South Asia - Heena Kriplani.

Details of the TuneCore Grant are available on TuneCore India’s Instagram channel @tunecore.ind. Grant Applications from artists should include an original single that can be in any language and genre.

Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore said, “The Indian music market is robust with talented independent artists and I’m excited that, by offering financial support in the form of the TuneCore Grant, we are able to provide a rising artist with the resources to continue to create work that inspires and resonates with audiences around the world.”

Heena Kriplani, Head of TuneCore, South Asia commented, “Despite the difficulties presented by the pandemic, music creators have continued to inspire and persevere. As part of TuneCore’s ongoing efforts to eliminate barriers faced by independent artists, we are excited to fund this new grant and remind our artists that we are here for them.”

Earlier this year, TuneCore unveiled the new Unlimited program, allowing constant music creation to be made more accessible for all artists by giving them the ability to release an unlimited number of singles and albums for one flat annual price. The Unlimited program gives artists the freedom to create more music and experiment with different release strategies to advance their careers and feed their growing fanbases. Even those sensitive to pricing can experience TuneCore's expertise in independent distribution and become eligible for upstream into Believe’s Label & Artist Solutions or Believe Artist Services divisions’ “Signed By” program which has benefited over 400 TuneCore artists globally.