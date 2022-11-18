Mirchi Telugu launches its campaign, Men- O-Pause, to celebrate International Men’s Day and highlight the societal challenges faced by men

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches Men-O-Pause, an initiative to celebrate International Men’s Day 2022. Through this campaign, Mirchi Telugu shatters the deep-rooted conventional notions about men within society. Through radio and on-ground communication, the campaign engages with the people of Hyderabad to support the atrocities that men endure in society.

Leveraging the stronghold of radio among the listeners in the 2 Telugu speaking states, Mirchi kickstarted the campaign with aspecial on-air segment called Mirchi Jathi-Ratnam being executed by their jocks across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, simultaneously. In this segment, the RJs encouraged listeners to call in and express their perspectives on certain biases and notions that men face in society. Extending its on-air theme to its digital platforms, Mirchi curated a host of reels and videos featuring some of its most popular RJs - Saran, Swathi, Swetha, Amritha, Indu, and Bhargavi. RJ Saran took a satirical take on the portrayal of men across mainstream advertisements, whereasRJ Amritha vocalized her opinions and emphasized the phenomenal characteristics of a man through a minute-longpoem. Furthermore, RJ Swathi and RJ Indu took to the streets of Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam to engage with the public and get their opinion on the ideal behavior of men. Most of these content plugs had a tone of humor which helped in keeping the listeners and viewers engaged

Commenting on this initiative, M N Hussain, Business Director- AP, Telangana & Karnataka, ENIL, said, “We are extremely happy to be commemorating this International Men’s Day with our campaign, Men-O-Pause. At Mirchi, we focus on building campaigns and initiatives that champion a societal cause with a unique take on the subject at hand. Hence with this campaign, we’ve highlighted the stereotypes faced by menwithin our society and the adverse effects of the same. We hope to continue to bring many more of these relevant conversations to the forefront”

