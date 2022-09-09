RadioandMusic
BIG FM connects devotees across the country LIVE to pay reverence to ‘LALBAUGCHA RAJA’ on the occasion of Ganeshotsav
Tags:
Big FM | music |

MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtra. BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, have been celebrating this auspicious festival for 14 years with great fervor and spirit at Lalbaug, Mumbai. Through this initiative, the audio entertainment powerhouse with Bank of Baroda as presenting sponsor and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board as associate sponsor have pushed their boundaries to unite people from across the country to get a darshan of ‘Bappa’.

The ‘Navasacha Ganpati’, meaning ‘the one who fulfils all wishes’, has been blessing countless devotees since its inception. Entering its 89th year with magnificence, the Lalbaugcha Raja has drawn over 1.5 million pilgrims to its pandal daily during the 10-day festival. Amplifying the grandeur, BIG FM along with their digital partner Chingari is giving the live experience of Ganesha Aarti to the devotees, straight from the BIG FM Mumbai Studio Shift from Lalbaug. The initiative also gives people an opportunity to share personal experiences of worship on-air, during its on-ground engagement with devotees, organizers, and listeners in the form of Praja Raja Milan Bytes.

Taking it a notch higher this year, the initiative comprises celeb live from Lalbaug with RJs, contests with listeners and goodies distribution across the 10 grand festive days. The activity also includes RJ Meet and Greet, gifts distribution to every devotee visiting the studio.

Sharing his excitement around the activity, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, commented, “The festival of Ganeshotsav rules the hearts of devotees across the country. At BIG FM, with our purpose-driven campaigns at its essence, we have always believed in spreading the cheer across to the millions of devotees in the country through this initiative that is currently in its 14th year. We have initiated an array of activities to personalise the auspicious experience for our listeners and devotees through this mix of on-air and on-ground activities, and are uniting them before seeking Bappa’sblessings.”

Through this association with Bank of Baroda and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, BIG FM has created a stronghold over its presence through a 360-degree campaign. Herein, the radio network owns the space for product display around Lalbaugcha Raja, brand visibility through lane branding options, hoardings, and banners with a huge visibility for the complete 10-day duration of Ganeshotsav. The radio network looks forward to inviting Bappa again next year through this long-standing association that has witnessed a great journey for the last 13 years.

