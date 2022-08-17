RadioandMusic
18 Aug 2022
Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched the second season for one of its most loved properties – Hasana Zaroori Hai. Through ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Mirchi taps the potential of the steadily growing comedy circuit in Hyderabad by providing a platform for people to showcase their talent. Tejomayi, a mother of a 7-year-old, a teacher, and an active member of the local open mic groups, won the ultimate title of ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai Season 2.’ The winner was presented with an exclusive opportunity to host Mirchi 95’s evening radio show for an entire day and make the listeners of Hyderabad smile.

Kick starting this season, Mirchi invited people from all walks of life to participate by sharing videos of their comedy acts via radio and digital channels. Mirchi received a lot of hilarious entries which were then shortlisted by Mirchi RJ Shadab, a household name, known for his eccentric and quirky evening show - Nakko Shadab. Through multiple rounds of elimination 3participants entered the finale- Vikas aka Frustrated Hyderabadi, Kashish Aneja, and Tejomayi. The shortlisted participants werementored by Mirchi RJ Shadab and other famous comics of Hyderabad, who helped the participants with their comic approach, timing, writing, and stage presence. After three days of rigorous mentoring, the finalists were given a chance to perform their final sets in the Mirchi studio, which was broadcasted on Instagram Live. The chucklesome sets of the comics created a laughter riot amongst those who joined the session. Tejomayi’s excellent comic timing and punch lines received the highest scores and voting from Mirchi RJ Shadab and the other mentors resulting in her winning the show’s title. Moreover, the city’s favorite comedian Rajasekha Mamidanawho was also one of the mentors has given her the opportunity to also do the opening act for his next show.

Commenting on this initiative, M N Hussain (Business Director- AP, Telangana & Karnataka) ENIL, Mirchi said, “We are delighted to have brought back one of our most loved properties— Hasana Zaroori Hai. Through ‘HasanaZaroori Hai’ we aim to scout the new comics in Hyderabad and bring them together to help them refine their skills and perform for the people of Hyderabad. We are elated to witness such a wonderful response from our audiences for this season. We hope to continue activating more such fun-filled, entertainment-packed properties for our consumers.”

Tune into Mirchi 95 on Friday, the 19th of August to listen to Tejomayi host their first-ever radio show.

