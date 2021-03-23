Chingari India's most loved short video app fortifies regional reach, ties up with MorningStar Records

MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video app, has announced that it has joined hands with MorningStar Records, an unbiased platform for artists in Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Indiepop, and other genres. This proud association strengthens ties between India’s favourite homegrown video-sharing networking app, Chingari, and the independent platform for all artists: music composers, musicians, singers, lyricists, or any other form of talent, MorningStar Records.

In a country where less than 10% of people speak English, the multitudes create art in the regional language closest to their soul. Chingari's partnership will bring talented artists and unexplored talent from India's massive vernacular market closer to the right audience.

Over 90% of the Indian population resides in Tier 2,3and 4 areas. This population is bursting with vernacular talent that can and should be tapped for global viewership.

The partnership between Chingari and MorningStar Records is a win-win for both the platforms and audiences because both platforms know no language or region-related boundaries. The platforms will continue catering to a host of Indian languages and styles, including Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Garhwali, Gujrati, Indie-pop, and Desi hip-hop.

Sharing his views on the tie-up with MorningStar Records, Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO, Chingari App, said, "Association with the platform known as India's own music label for all independent artists is an excellent opportunity to promote the regional artistic talent of India. We believe that the right talent should be valued, wherever the talent is coming from. Both Chingari and MorningStar Records aim to provide a neutral platform to all regional and independent artists who dream to make it big but are looking for support. With Chingari's immense user base and this partnership, there is no shortage of opportunities for talented people."

Commenting on the partnership with MorningStar Records, Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO, Chingari App, said, "We are very excited and have no doubt that this association will act as a big catalyst for budding regional talent waiting to take over the world with their artistic brilliance. With this association of Chingari and MorningStar Records, our beautiful and rich regional languages will reach the world stage bolstered by Chingari's massive user base."

Chingari is one of the biggest platforms for UGC in the country & as a music label we are glad to collaborate and release all our music on Chingari. It gives us a big reach and helps us connect with upcoming talent. We, at Morningstar Records are promoting independent artists and content creators in the regional music space, hence our focus is not on one but various regional genres, hence what better than the most popular Indian App Chingari to create a buzz around Indian music”, says Sahil Gupta, CEO, Morning Star.