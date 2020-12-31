Bombay HC orders: You need to pay for the music you play

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court passed an order on 27th November, 2020 that mandates pubs, clubs, bars, resorts and similar establishments across the country to get a music license from PPL India (Phonographic Performance Limited) in order to play music on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

This license shall grant them the rights to use copyrighted music belonging to over 360 music labels registered with PPL India.

PPL India owns and / or controls the Public Performance and Radio Broadcasting rights of 3 million national and international sound recordings across some of the largest record labels like Saregama, Super Cassettes (T Series), Sony Music, Universal Music and many more. The record labels have granted PPL India the rights, by virtue of assignment and / or exclusive License Agreements, to collect royalties for public performance, basis under relevant sections of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Violation of this order, of any sort, would lead to legal proceedings against the defaulters. The order has assured copyright owners PAN India of the rightful compensation for their works.