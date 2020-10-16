RadioandMusic
RNM
| 16 Oct 2020
music
News
NTIA reacts to further restrictions being implemented in London and Essex
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
London | Michael Kill |

MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, with some further announcements on other areas of the country over the coming days. Moving the Capital into Tier 2 will be catastrophic for the Night Time Economy, unless further financial support is made available to businesses.
Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA says:
“The announcement of further restrictions in London & Essex, bringing in Tier 2 restrictions will have a devastating impact on the sector”

“The changing environments presented by Government and the inconsistent direction of travel is preventing many from planning for the future, giving business owners no confidence to invest”

“The restrictions on tourism and drop in footfall across the capital is being exacerbated by the operational challenges and restrictions that are making businesses unviable”

“The rules that have been implemented, including the 10pm curfew, and the manner with which this is being regulated is creating a fear factor amongst operators, with many confused over the guidelines and accountability”

“Our sector is being systematically closed, and needs absolute clarity on the government's recent measures and a robust support package to survive the winter ”

related stories
music services  |  14 Oct 2020

Google shuts down Play Music store worldwide

MUMBAI: At the start of August, Google provided an official deprecation timeline for Play Music. The incremental shutdown continues today with Google getting rid of the ability to buy music from the Play Store worldwide.

music services  |  14 Oct 2020

YouTube Music to display new features

MUMBAI: Google Play Music store is no longer available. This is part of Google's process of moving its music streaming services to YouTube Music. The company announced that the Google Play Music app will stop functioning completely by the end of this year.

music services  |  14 Oct 2020

Gaana unveils 'Gaana Launchpad' to promote emerging Indie Music Talent in India

MUMBAI: After empowering artists with a dedicated cloud-based Artist Dashboard to learn more about their fans, India’s largest music streaming app, Gaana has kicked off a new program called ‘Gaana Launchpad’ to bring emerging indie artists in India into the spotlight.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group