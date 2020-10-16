NTIA reacts to further restrictions being implemented in London and Essex

MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, with some further announcements on other areas of the country over the coming days. Moving the Capital into Tier 2 will be catastrophic for the Night Time Economy, unless further financial support is made available to businesses.

Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA says:

“The announcement of further restrictions in London & Essex, bringing in Tier 2 restrictions will have a devastating impact on the sector”

“The changing environments presented by Government and the inconsistent direction of travel is preventing many from planning for the future, giving business owners no confidence to invest”

“The restrictions on tourism and drop in footfall across the capital is being exacerbated by the operational challenges and restrictions that are making businesses unviable”

“The rules that have been implemented, including the 10pm curfew, and the manner with which this is being regulated is creating a fear factor amongst operators, with many confused over the guidelines and accountability”

“Our sector is being systematically closed, and needs absolute clarity on the government's recent measures and a robust support package to survive the winter ”