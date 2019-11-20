Synchtank partners with London Grid for Learning (LGfL), offers schools software and licensed music library

MUMBAI: Entertainment software company Synchtank has partnered with London Grid for Learning (LGfL) and a prominent production library to provide high-quality music to students and teachers in London schools. Synchtank’s software will make it easy to surface licensed tracks for school activities, from assemblies and performances, to in-classroom listening and student presentations and videos. It will also guide students toward a better understanding of intellectual property rights.

“This is an excellent way to make properly licensed music part of students’ educational experiences,” notes Chris Cass, Chief Business Officer of Synchtank. “Not only will they have hassle-free access to tracks right for a wide range of contexts, this partnership will help students see the importance of copyright and licensing.”

Educators and learners want to do the right thing--use music appropriately and do what’s best for creators--yet they often don’t have simple access to good tools and music. Synchtank wants to change that, concluding its first deal in the education space.

“LGfL is an excellent partner in this,” says Cass, “as they are focused on providing essential digital services and expert support to schools, including super-fast connectivity, support for cloud computing, and keeping children safe. Synchtank’s stable, well-designed software platform is a logical addition to their already robust offerings.”

“The ability to provide the same professional music database to our schools that is used across the world by television and film production companies is a major asset in our support for creativity across the curriculum,” Bob Usher, LGfL Content Manager explained.

“We think the more young people understand how music licenses work, the easier it will be in the future for everyone involved to act responsibly and respect the value of an individual’s intellectual property, as students will likely continue to make content as adults,” states Cass. “We’re reaching them early on and showing them how easy it is to get licensing right if you have the correct tools. It’s a valuable lesson.”