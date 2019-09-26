RadioandMusic
RNM
| 27 Sep 2019
music
News
Gaana Originals unveils 'Love Edition Season 3' with India's most popular musicians
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Gaana | Papon | Meet Bros | Tony Kakkar | Ankit Tiwari | Arko | Sonu Nigam | Kumar Sanu | Dev Negi | Sonu Kakkar |
MUMBAI: Music is undoubtedly the most universal language of love. After the success of Gaana Originals Season 2 last year which achieved more than 220 mn playouts, the music app touted to be one of India’s largest has now launched the third edition of its Originals - Love Edition, and it promises to be bigger and better this time around.
 
The album features an impressive  line-up of artists, ranging from Salim - Suleiman, Papon, Meet Bros, Tony Kakkar, Ankit Tiwari, Arko, Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu, Dev Negi, Nikhil D’ Souza and Sonu Kakkar among others, the latest season has already launched four tracks -Aawara Shaam Hai, Neendo Se Breakup, Follow Me, and Zaroori Hai Kya Ishq Mein. These tracks are based on the common theme of love and longing are the perfect feel-good ballads that'll remind you of your first crush or celebrate the special connection you enjoy with your other half. These tracks have delivered more than 40 mn playouts in the last one month. 
 
Speaking on Gaana Originals, music composer Salim Merchant said, “Originals are the best and purest form of music that comes straight from the heart of an artist. It requires dedication and continuous effort to keep on innovating and staying relevant over time, which is really difficult and rare in today’s scenario. I really appreciate the efforts of the Gaana team in putting together a platform for Independent artists to showcase their talent and creativity.”
 
“Love is best set to music—no matter where you may be. It's hard to think of a more universal human emotion than love, and over the last two years we have delivered a great list of love tracks for our users to fall back on, no matter the circumstance. With Gaana Originals Love Edition, we have collaborated with some of the most gifted musicians in the country to ensure that in the throes of 2019, music lovers have the choicest of melodies to fuel their love lives”, said Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal.
related stories
television channels  |  26 Sep 2019

Vh1 India airs an hour-long special set featuring Liam Gallagher

MTV Unplugged returns to UK with none other than Britain’s rock legend Liam Gallagher taking center stage in a 60-minute special set.
 
With stone cold Oasis classics, chartbusters For What It’s Worth and I’ve

live  |  25 Sep 2019

Peppa Pig Musical heads to India

MUMBAI: After a successful run in the US and UK, Peppa Pig Musical, the live theatrical adaptation of the famed animated series, is set to come to India.
 
LIVE Viacom18 and BookMyShow have joined hands to bri

music services  |  24 Sep 2019

Spotify introduces two new personalized playlists!

MUMBAI: You may be a person of habit, or a discoverer (or maybe a bit of both) when it comes to streaming music. Either way, there are songs that get stuck in your head and all you want to do is listen to that music over and over and over again.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group