Gaana Originals unveils 'Love Edition Season 3' with India's most popular musicians

MUMBAI: Music is undoubtedly the most universal language of love. After the success of Gaana Originals Season 2 last year which achieved more than 220 mn playouts, the music app touted to be one of India’s largest has now launched the third edition of its Originals - Love Edition, and it promises to be bigger and better this time around.

The album features an impressive line-up of artists, ranging from Salim - Suleiman, Papon, Meet Bros, Tony Kakkar, Ankit Tiwari, Arko, Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu, Dev Negi, Nikhil D’ Souza and Sonu Kakkar among others, the latest season has already launched four tracks -Aawara Shaam Hai, Neendo Se Breakup, Follow Me, and Zaroori Hai Kya Ishq Mein. These tracks are based on the common theme of love and longing are the perfect feel-good ballads that'll remind you of your first crush or celebrate the special connection you enjoy with your other half. These tracks have delivered more than 40 mn playouts in the last one month.

Speaking on Gaana Originals, music composer Salim Merchant said, “Originals are the best and purest form of music that comes straight from the heart of an artist. It requires dedication and continuous effort to keep on innovating and staying relevant over time, which is really difficult and rare in today’s scenario. I really appreciate the efforts of the Gaana team in putting together a platform for Independent artists to showcase their talent and creativity.”