08 Aug 2017
Audient helps Women's Audio Mission Expand
MUMBAI: Audient is very pleased to donate ten of its ID4 USB audio interfaces Women’s Audio Mission (WAM) to the Women's Audio Mission (WAM) to help outfit an additional training location in Oakland, California, which opened last month and is expected to reach 3,000 underserved girls by 2020.

An Audient ASP8024 already sits at the heart of the original WAM studio in San  Francisco, where over 1,500 women and girls per year are trained in music and media production. When the British desk arrived at the studio two years ago, WAM Founder and Executive Director, Terri Winston was aware of the quality of Audient products and said, "I had used various DDA consoles so I was familiar with David Dearden's console designs and was already a fan."

Fast forward today, and the success of the training programs has generated enormous interest outside of San Francisco, particularly in Oakland. When putting together the spec for the new training center, Winston was looking for audio interfaces with iOS compatibility for both iMacs and iPads. Audient's iD4s turned out to be a perfect fit.

WAM is a non-profit dedicated to the advancement of women in creative technology, providing free after-school training and mentoring to thousands of women and girls each year. It is also the only professional recording studio in the world built and run by women.

"WAM is thrilled to establish this anchor in the Fruitvale District, where we have been partnering with underserved Oakland schools for over five years now," says Winston, already preparing for fall training programs, which start in September.

