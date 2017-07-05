Accedo and Telekom to offer VR experience for live concerts

MUMBAI: Accedo, the video experience pioneer, today announced that it is working with Telekom in Germany to launch the world’s first mass-market available Virtual Reality (VR) experience for live concerts.

Magenta Musik 360 launched on 2 June with live video streaming in virtual reality from Rock and Ring, one of the biggest music festivals globally. Telekom delivered VR content from multiple stages, with bands performing simultaneously. With a livestream of the Gorillaz concert in Cologne offering the customer four different VR perspectives the story continued. In the future customers can look forward to more festivals, concerts and other interesting music events streamed live in with Magenta Musik 360. Magenta Musik 360 is available across a wide range of devices, including Samsung Gear VR, Android and iOS phones and tablets as well as a responsive website.

Magenta Musik 360 features an attractive user experience with round organic features, using depth and width of the immersive experience to show possible navigations and interactions to the user. Unlike many other VR video services, it allows the user to completely navigate inside the immersive VR experience, solving the challenging user experience with an intuitive multi-level information structure.

“Live concerts are unique in the way they can connect audiences with music artists. With the transformation of the music industry from physical discs to downloads and then streaming, live music has been the pillar of continued growth for a challenged industry,” added Accedo CEO Michael Lantz.

“Magenta Musik 360 is providing consumers with an experience closer to the real, live experience when they are unable to be on site themselves. We are proud to be working with this ground breaking new service and are still only glimpsing the full potential for Virtual Reality.”

Magenta Musik 360 will be extended to more devices, platforms and types of music events in the future.