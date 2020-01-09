RadioandMusic
9XM SoundcastE receives an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity
MUMBAI: Launched on 24 th May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE - the podcast featuring talent from the Music industry, has topped the podcast charts in a short span of time. The weekly music podcast has completed 34 episodes till date with some of the most acclaimed names from the Indian music industry.

9XM SoundcastE’s interviews with Armaan -Amaal Malik, Vishal and Shekhar, KK, Clinton Cerejo, Salim- Suleiman, Neha Bhasin, Jonita Gandhi, Guru Randhawa, etc. have resonated with the listeners.

The Podcast has also received an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity. Commenting on the success of 9XM SoundcastE, the Chief Programming Officer of 9X Media, Amar Tidke said, “Though podcasts in India is a new concept, we are pleased by our start. The response has been encouraging and has lead to many more creative possibilities which we are working towards rolling out in the coming year. Big thanks to all the artistes, who have been really supportive and have come forward to make this happen.

Through this podcast our intent is to entertain and most importantly inspire the young brigade of talent who wish to pursue their career in music. If we manage to do so in any little way even then I would consider that to be immensely gratifying. We let the music and the musicians do the talking and believe in creating and curating content that spreads joy!”

Hosted by the Creative Director of 9XM - Eva Bhatt, 9XM SoundcastE is popular across all the Audio Streaming platforms. Apart from India, 9XM SoundcastE is also gaining popularity among the Indian music lovers across USA, Canada, UK, UAE, France, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Netherlands, Spain, Greece, Germany, South Africa, Mauritius, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

9XM SoundcastE has completed over 34 inspiring conversations till date and has an equally interesting line-up for 2020. The Podcast is widely available on all leading Music streaming platforms like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, IVM Podcasts, Castbox, etc.

9XM SoundcastE is widely promoted across 9X Media’s music television channels and across its digital destinations and social media handles. The videos of 9XM SoundcastE are available on 9XM’s YouTube channel on Spotlampe.com.

