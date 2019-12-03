Hungama Music partners with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, concert-on-wheels

MUMBAI: Marking Hungama’s 20th anniversary, the property will entail a luxury bus with India’s top artists - Harrdy Sandhu, Jassie Gill, Indian Ocean, Javed Ali, Jeet Gannguli, Siddharth Mahadevan and Revanth travelling across 11 cities with live free-for-all concert by one artist in each city

Special episodes featuring the concerts and behind-the-scenes jamming sessions between artists in the bus to be streamed on Hungama Music and Hungama Play.

Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the country owned by Hungama Digital Media, has partnered with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus. A unique concert-on-wheels, the property will feature India’s top musicians travelling in a bus across multiple destinations for live concerts that would be free to attend for the audience.

Headlined by Harrdy Sandhu, Jassie Gill, Indian Ocean, Javed Ali, Jeet Gannguli, Siddharth Mahadevan and Revanth, Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus will travel across 11 cities in 7 states with one of these artists performing in each, along with several indigenous musicians. These cities include Hyderabad, Pune, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Karnal, Ambala, Alwar, Siliguri, Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. Special episodes capturing the frenzy of the concerts and behind-the-scenes jamming sessions between the artists in the bus will be available to stream on Hungama Music and Hungama Play.

The first concert headlined by Jeet Gannguli will be held in Siliguri on 8 December 2019, followed by a concert headlined by Siddharth Mahadevan in Guwahati on 13 December 2019.

Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus will then travel to Bhubaneshwar for a concert headlined by Javed Ali on 22 December 2019. Known for his blockbuster Telugu songs in films like Arjun Reddy, Baahubali: The Beginning and more, Revanth, will headline the concerts in Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Hyderabad on 28th December 2019, 3rd January 2020, 7th January 2020 and 18th January 2020 respectively. Indian Ocean will headline the concert in Pune on 11th January 2020, Jassie Gill in Alwar and Karnal on 29 January 2020 and 2nd February 2020 respectively, while Harrdy Sandhu will be the highlight of the concert in Ambala on 5 February 2020.

Speaking about Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Since its inception 20 years ago, Hungama has created properties, online and on-ground, that are deeply rooted in music and offer an enriching experience to users while giving them a chance to connect with their favourite artists. Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus will take this experience a notch higher by bridging the gap between the artists and their fans in non-metro cities. We are certain that the unique concept that incorporates live and online content, combined with the brilliance of the performing artists will appeal to music lovers across the country.”