Hungama Artist Aloud launches Discoveration - Gen Next - a new series featuring original English music created by teenagers

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is launching a new music series – Discoveration - Gen Next on the occasion of Children’s Day, 14 November 2019. Featuring a pool of talented young independent artists performing original English content, a new episode of the show will be available every Friday on the Hungama Artist Aloud app, web and YouTube channel, along with Hungama Kids, Hungama Music, Hungama Play and Facebook pages of Hungama Artist Aloud and Hungama Music. Each episode of the show will put the spotlight on an exceptionally talented artist under the age of 18, performing original English tracks in an unprocessed format.

The first season of Hungama Artist Aloud Discoveration – Gen Next will consist of 6 episodes featuring 6 artists. The line-up includes Aléa Motwane, Krisha Mongia, Esha Bodapati, Anika Bharwani, Prisha Mangat and Vikram Sivashankar.

Aléa Motwane, a 15-year-old trained Indian classical musician with a diverse range of musical-interests has been a performer for 5 years and has opened for renowned artists such as Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy, Shaan, the Vamps and Hrvy among others. Krisha Mongia is a 17-year-old singer-songwriter and music composer, who has written, composed and sung three original tracks so far. Esha Bodapati, Vikram Sivashankar and Anika Bharwani are 15-year-old trained singers and songwriters. Prisha Mangat, a 17-year-old singer and songwriter, has performed at various prestigious locations, including Aqaba, NCPA and the Royal Opera House.

Talking about the launch, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud, said, “Independent content consumption is gaining momentum across the world and it is important to provide young artists an open platform to showcase their talent and content. An extension of our independent music property Artist Aloud Discoveration, Discoveration - Gen Next is an effort to hone young talent and encourage the growth of originality in English music among the country’s children. With this, we seek to provide an incredible opportunity to budding musicians across India.”

Catch Hungama Artist Aloud Discoveration - Gen Next on Thursday, 14 November and thereafter every Friday, on the Hungama Artist Aloud app, web and YouTube channel, Hungama Kids, Hungama Music, Hungama Play, as well as, Facebook pages of Hungama Artist Aloud and Hungama Music.