Sterling Reserve Music Project launches debutante Vade with love track 'You For Sure'

MUMBAI: Sterling Reserve Music Project has launched You for Sure, a debut track composed by electronic producer and songwriter, Vade and singer and songwriter, Awedi.

The melodic, playful track marks the first lyrical collaboration between Vade and Awedi. The song, You For Sure, is reminiscent of the first love in one’s life and the moments shared between the couple.

Speaking about the song, Vade said, “I'm glad my debut release, You For Sure, found a home at the Sterling Reserve Music Project. It's a special song for Awedi and I and we are happy to work with a platform like Sterling Reserve Music Project to put it out.”

Speaking about the song, Awedi said, “You For Sure is a simple song with a great vibe. Vade and I had a lot of fun making this one. I'm glad it found the right platform with the Sterling Reserve Music Project. Hope everyone loves it as much as Vade and I do.”

Speaking about the release, Universal Music and EMI Music, India and South Asia managing director and CEO Devraj Sanyal said,

“The Sterling Reserve Music Project proudly presents You For Sure by Vade featuring Awedi with a video that’s just plain brilliant. Eden Pereira and Sonakshi Amitabh, the dancers in this video bring to life the love, passion and energy of young love in way that’s both touching & electric all at once. Both Vade and Awedi have done an incredible job around the track and we are extremely delighted and gratified to embrace them into our Sterling Reserve Music Project family. Electro pop is the musical language of the youth and it’s fits seamlessly with our vision for the project where every genre and every language is embraced and encouraged to be expressed by the medium of music.”

Sharing his thoughts, Allied Blenders & Distillers chief operating officer Bikram Basu said, “We have found yet another upcoming artist with potential to grow, through the Sterling Reserve Music Project. This track is sure to melt hearts. The response we’re getting on the platform is genuinely overwhelming and we’re really proud of all the support we are garnering from musicians across the nation.”

In the initial stage of its making, the track was an instrumental melody arranged by Vade. Vade and Awedi exchanged ideas regarding the theme of the song and a few studio sessions later, they had completed the lyrics together and recorded the track. Vade evolved the initial drop to a more dance oriented one resulting in the definitive sound of the track.

The music video, in sync with the song’s theme, revolves around looking back at your first love and the first moments experienced with them. Creatively led by Harman Singh Singha, this is his debut music video production and features contemporary dance artists Eden Pereira and Sonakshi Amitabh, with choreography led by Kush Gupta. The video has been directed by Sahir Raza and Medium Rare Productions.

Watch video here