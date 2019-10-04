Hungama Artist Aloud launches Anweshaa's romantic album 'Mizaaj-e-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent content, has launched an indie-pop album titled, Mizaaj-e-Ishq by renowned artist Anwesshaa. A romantic album that hopes to reignite the feeling of being in love, it features songs in Hindi, English and Bengali, all sung by Anwesshaa. Released by Hungama Artist Aloud, the album is available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms.

Known for her dulcet vocals, Anwesshaa has won several awards including the prestigious Filmfare Award, Mirchi Music Award as well as Tele Cine Award, among others. Anwesshaa is popular among young hearts for her songs Banarasiya and Jalte Diye from movies Ranjhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo respectively. Aside from singing for the silver screen, Anwesshaa is a multi-language vocalist, extending her talent to languages like Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Nepali, Rajasthani and Bhojpuri.

Speaking about her new album, Anwesshaa said, “I am thrilled to launch Mizaaj-e-Ishq in association with Hungama Artist Aloud. The album is a celebration of a powerful sentiment that is an integral part of everyone’s lives - love. The songs are created to reignite the feeling that binds us together and makes us more human every day. Mizaaj-e-Ishq is for those who have experienced or are yet to explore the deep and forever radiant emotion of love and affection.”

Talking about the album, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Artist Aloud Vice president Soumini Sridhara Paul, said, “The phenomenal growth of the independent music space in the past few years has helped us put talent at the centre and we are glad to have been a part of this journey. Anwesshaa’s newest album Mizaaj-e-Ishq takes the baton of independent music forward with its ingenuity and melody. The album brings together moving music that helps the listeners to slow down and unwind in today’s fast paced life. We are certain that the listeners will appreciate each and every song in the album.”