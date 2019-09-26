Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Siya's Take' - a series that curates music videos by independent artists

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Siya’s Take’, a weekly show that curates the best music videos released by independent musicians.

Hosted by Siya Arora, an independent singer, and songwriter from Dubai, the show will provide music lovers a single destination to experience the latest and best music videos from independent content creators.

Beginning 19 September, new episodes of Siya’s Take will be available every Thursday on Hungama Artist Aloud and Hungama Artist Aloud’s YouTube channel, along with Hungama Music and Hungama Play.

Speaking about the property, Artist Aloud, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Vice-President Soumini Sridhara Paul said, “The independent content space has grown exponentially in the last few years. There is heightened interest from music lovers and at the same time, there is a surge in content creation as well. Siya’s Take will be a content curation destination and provide a single window for users to enjoy the best independent music videos while also helping independent artists get additional exposure.”

Talking about the show, Siya Arora said, “Independent music, around the world, has finally started coming of age. Artists are taking giant strides and competing with film and pop music while listeners are recognizing the talent of independent artists. I’m excited to host a series that will provide a platform to scores of artists and give music lovers the most comprehensive capsule for enjoying independent music.”

Hosted by the talented Siya Arora, an independent singer-songwriter from Dubai, new episodes of Siya’s Take will be available every Thursday starting 19 Sept 2019 on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Artist Aloud’s YouTube channel, Hungama Music and Hungama Play.

Each episode of Siya’s Take will curate the latest and best independent music videos with Siya sharing more insights about the content and artists involved.