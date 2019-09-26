RadioandMusic
RNM
| 27 Sep 2019
mobile digital
News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Siya's Take' - a series that curates music videos by independent artists
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Platforms | Facebook | Hungama Play | Hungama Artist Aloud | music |
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today launched ‘Siya’s Take’, a weekly show that curates the best music videos released by independent musicians. 
 
Hosted by Siya Arora, an independent singer, and songwriter from Dubai, the show will provide music lovers a single destination to experience the latest and best music videos from independent content creators.
 
Beginning 19 September, new episodes of Siya’s Take will be available every Thursday on Hungama Artist Aloud and Hungama Artist Aloud’s YouTube channel, along with Hungama Music and Hungama Play.
 
Speaking about the property, Artist Aloud, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Vice-President Soumini Sridhara Paul said, “The independent content space has grown exponentially in the last few years. There is heightened interest from music lovers and at the same time, there is a surge in content creation as well. Siya’s Take will be a content curation destination and provide a single window for users to enjoy the best independent music videos while also helping independent artists get additional exposure.”
 
Talking about the show, Siya Arora said, “Independent music, around the world, has finally started coming of age. Artists are taking giant strides and competing with film and pop music while listeners are recognizing the talent of independent artists. I’m excited to host a series that will provide a platform to scores of artists and give music lovers the most comprehensive capsule for enjoying independent music.”
 
Hosted by the talented Siya Arora, an independent singer-songwriter from Dubai, new episodes of Siya’s Take will be available every Thursday starting 19 Sept 2019 on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Artist Aloud’s YouTube channel, Hungama Music and Hungama Play.
 
Each episode of Siya’s Take will curate the latest and best independent music videos with Siya sharing more insights about the content and artists involved.
 
Introduced to music at a young age, Siya started singing when she was five years old. She started classical training when she was eight years old while also learning and singing Gurbani in the Gurudwara. At the age of 14, she released her first original song called Slow Down World. A song about peace, it was appreciated immensely and has more than one million views on Facebook.
related stories
music services  |  24 Sep 2019

Spotify introduces two new personalized playlists!

MUMBAI: You may be a person of habit, or a discoverer (or maybe a bit of both) when it comes to streaming music. Either way, there are songs that get stuck in your head and all you want to do is listen to that music over and over and over again.

live  |  24 Sep 2019

Musiconcepts returns with third edition of Raymond MTV India Music Summit 2019 -#EkSachhaSur

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year again and Musiconcepts is back to celebrating India’s rich and diverse musical heritage through conversations on everything musical at the third edition of the Raymond MTV India Music Summit 2019 at The Fairmont in Jaipur from 4-6

platforms  |  23 Sep 2019

Exclusive: Bluenote Entertainment announces launch of exciting new platform 'Malangs' for Indian musicians

MUMBAI: Continuing with its aim to bring Indian singers and musicians to the forefront, Bluenote Entertainment, a new generation events and entertainment company, has announced its plans to launch an exciting new platform for musical talent, ‘Malangs’.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group