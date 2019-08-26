Live101 teams up with Meet Bros to launch India's first 'Live Entertainer On Demand Platform'

MUMBAI: Live101 and Meet Bros have come together to launch a one-of-its-kind marketplace platform to book live entertainers for any event or occasion in India. The platform will help cut down the daunting process of hiring a live artist with utter ease. With Meet Bros onboard as partners, they will help manage, mentor and curate the right talent for every budget. The platform provides an effective and secure booking service, with a talent pool of over 1400 entertainers such as Singers, Musicians, Comedians, DJs, MCs and more that caters to every occasion right from weddings to corporate events, to family functions to birthday’s or house parties and a lot more. The Live101 team believes that no matter what, the show must always go on and with efficient last minute backups, Live101 ensures of a delightful celebration without any cancellations or interruptions.

All artists listed on Live101 portal go through a rigorous selection process, from auditions to guidance and other quality checks before they are listed on the platform. This will allow customers to confidently choose from the available artists on the platform. Young and upcoming artists will be mentored by Meet Bros for genres such as Bollywood, English, Sufi, Jazz, Instrumental, Acoustic and Karaoke.

‘The Live Entertainer on Demand Platform’ to book artist has been simplified into three simple steps:

Visit the website and submit all the requirements or call Live101 specialist.

Get a list of recommended available artists handpicked by Live101 in your budget.

Users can browse artist’s profiles, shortlist performers and book them with ease.

Live101 is revolutionizing the process of hiring live entertainers with ease and transparency, and also taking care of post booking assistance with artists to plan and make the show a success. The platform will benefit Common Folks, Event Organizers, Wedding Planners, Corporates, Restaurant and Lounge Owners, Five Star Hotels and anyone who is looking to hire a live Entertainer.

The inception of Live101 is to serve the purpose of booking live entertainers for events of all sizes. Customers can find and book reliable artists in their budget. The platform facilitates easy payments, fast bookings and artist management and tracking, all in one place. It also has a user-friendly option to recommend best possible entertainers. Live101 believes that talent should not have any physical or geographical limitations as it helps artists to connect globally for similar events.

Live101’s team strives endlessly for customer satisfaction and delight. The brand consists of young and strong team of creative folks, who strive for getting the best talents to make any event or occasion successful.

Live101 co-founder and director Sachin Bhandari said, “Live101 is committed to provide quality work through its finest artists listed on the platform. Having Meet Bros as our partner will give the artists a chance to mentor and train under them. Our team is well prepared and experienced to cope up with any unexpected circumstances. With an increasing number of talents, this platform can be the right choice for artists and customers who are looking to hire Live entertainers for their events.”