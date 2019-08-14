Breezer Vivid Shuffle: Get ready for India’s biggest hip-hop dance music festival

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year again when hip-hop takes centre stage! India’s largest hip-hop dance music festival, Breezer Vivid Shuffle is back. A much-needed platform for the burgeoning hip-hop talent in India to break out, Breezer Vivid Shuffle has been conceptualized by Only Much Louder (OML), one of the country’s biggest content creators and talent management firms and offers India's largest cash prize pool (up to Rs1million) for a hip-hop dance festival. The current edition has roped in Varun Dhawan and Melvin Louis as the face of Breezer Vivid Shuffle season 3.

After two successful editions that have received massive participation from dance enthusiasts the coveted event gets bigger and better. With 6 regional rounds, 1 international round and 4 additional cypher editions you too can win big and be crowned the next B-boying King or be the Popping Prince!

You can be a part of the third edition of the Breezer Vivid Shuffle by simply logging on to https://breezervividshuffle.in/ and registering yourself under various categories. Crowd pulling Breakers and Poppers can battle it out at the regional rounds. The Crew Showcase category gives you a chance to upload your performance video on Insider.in and stand a chance to be a part of the finale. Dance your heart out in any form or style on the beats of hip hop or rock in the Street dancer challenge and upload your video on Instagram. The best representation of “Live life in color” through this dance form gets a chance to be a part of the finale. After popping and b-boying your heart out at India's biggest hip-hop dance festival, contestants get a chance to be a part of the craziest afterparties that you have ever seen!