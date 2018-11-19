RadioandMusic
ALT Balaji Unveils the Soulful Music Album of its Upcoming Web-Series 'Broken'
MUMBAI: ALT Balaji, known for its captivating content library of originals unveiled the music album of its much-awaited web series ‘Broken’. The web-series stars the nation’s current favourite and heartthrob Vikrant Massey opposite Harleen Sethi in lead roles. There is ample excitement and curiosity amongst the masses on the series and the cast since the time the first poster has been released. While the fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the show, ALT Balaji gave a pleasant surprise to the fans today by releasing three soul-stirring songs at a musical evening.

Broken will showcase some heart melting and mellifluous songs which are sung and composed by the most celebrated musicians from the Bollywood industry namely, Shreya Ghoshal, Dev Negi, Papon and Miss Pooja, Arijit Singh and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.  Well looks like not just the actors, but the melodious music of the show will surely win the audiences heart.

ALT Balaji’s original songs Laute Nahi sung by Papon and composed by Yash Narvekar, Yeh Kya Hua a duet by Shreya Ghoshal and Dev Negi, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and produced by Arijit Singh and Lyton along with a popular Punjabi song ‘Sohneya’ which is sung by Miss Pooja will be part of the music album of Broken, the web-series.  These songs were launched at a high- octane event which had the presence of the content czarina and the platform promoter Ekta Kapoor along with spectacular star cast of the series – Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi, Jitin Gulati and Simran Kaur Mundi, singer Dev Negi, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya along with producer Sarita Tanwar.  The grand musical evening saw a visually appealing dance act on the original songs of series, which was followed by outstanding performance by the singers Dev Negi, Yash Narvekar and Miss Pooja.

Excited to add another dime to her vast empire of content, Ekta Kapoor shared, "I feel in between the creases of storytelling on television and films we have lost out on small details of love. There are some shows that deal with absolutely simple emotions and this is what Broken is about. The soulful music and the storyline based on the emotion of love and pain will definitely resonate with the audience."

The acclaimed actor Vikrant Massey, portraying the character of Veer, shared, “I am confident that Broken will strike many chords with its spellbinding storyline and heart-touching music. The beautiful songs are quite layered and I am extremely happy to be associated with this series.”

Speaking about her lead role of Sameera, Harleen Sethi quipped, “This series has been really close to my heart. I really like the music and I am truly excited for the series to launch. I genuinely hope that the audience thoroughly enjoys this romantic drama and the songs become every lovers and broken hearts’ favourite tracks of the year.”

Broken revolves around two individuals with broken hearts, who find each other and realize that sometimes to fix a broken heart you need pieces of another broken heart. With 11 gripping episodes Broken will stream from 27 November, 2018 onwards, on Alt Balaji.

