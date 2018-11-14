RadioandMusic
Netflix, Amazon Prime sued for obscene content
International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

Platforms | Netflix | Amazon Prime | Delhi | High Court |

MUMBAI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea for removal of vulgar and sexually explicit content from online platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao listed the matter for further hearing on February 8.

The petition was filed by NGO, Justice for Rights. Advocate Harpreet S. Hora appearing for the NGO sought a law or guidelines for regulating such contents available on these platforms.

The petitioner said online platforms offered vulgar, sexually explicit, pornographic, profane, virulent, religiously forbidden and morally unethical contents in order to attract more subscribers and generate profit.

The NGO alleged that most of the contents available was in violation of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(Source: IANS)

