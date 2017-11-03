RadioandMusic
24th National Tournament for the Blind aired live on Radio Udaan
MUMBAI: Radio Udaan an internet community radio station aired live and exclusive commentary of the finals of 24th National Tournament for the Blind to its listeners. The match was played at MIG Bandra between Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

“We had been in talks with the organisers for a while. The first match of this season held in Dehradun for the North zone was also conducted by us that gave us a great response. Also, people at the stadium asked us about the app and how to download it. It was an amazing experience,” said Radio Udaan RJ Sanjeev Chaudhary.

Radio Udaan is an online radio station produced and broadcasted by the persons with visual challenges. Radio Udaan hovers across 100 countries and envelops more than 10,000 listeners every month. It is fashioned with a purpose of serving listeners by providing information coupled with entertainment through radio programmes by the visually challenged Radio Jockeys.

