Radio City extends digital reach with Punjabi station

MUMBAI: After a recent web station launch called Radiocity.in in Hindi, the brand has now expanded its digital platform by adding a Punjabi tadka to it. The web radio station was launched by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa along with RJ Yuvi, RJ Harshit and RJ Rohit Vir.

Radio City’s Punjabi web radio station Radio City Punjabi is the 47th web radio station to be launched by the network. With a blend of up-tempo, dance and pop music by popular Punjabi singers Diljit Dosanjh, Hardy Sandhu, Juggy D, Baadshah, Indeep Bakshi and many others, Radio City Punjabi promises to be the one-stop entertainment hub for Punjabi music lovers worldwide.

Radio City Punjabi was launched by Guru Randhawa through a Facebook LIVE video from the Facebook studios in Mumbai. The launch also witnessed RJ Yuvi, RJ Harshit and RJ Rohit Vir interviewing the renowned singer, with the entire session being aired on Radio City in Mumbai, Delhi, Patiala and Jalandhar.