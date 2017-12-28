RadioandMusic
RNM
| 28 Dec 2017
mobile digital
News
Tata Sky to bring Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to small screens

Events
Magnetic Words
| 28 Nov 2017

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Content Aggregators | Tata Sky | Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 | Kygo | Nucleya | Hardwell | David Guetta | Tiësto | Armin Van Burren | Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike | DJ Snake | Clean Bandits | Martin Garrix | Afrojack | KSHMR |

MUMBAI: Leading DTH provider Tata Sky has tied up with Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to bring the exciting content of the festival to its viewers. It will live stream the festival and also, make the content available on their mobile app.

Tata Sky will not just show the live coverage of the event but also air the past content of the festival which is over 500 hours. This is not just for the subscribers of the platform but also for non- subscribers. The old content will have official after movies, artist interviews, exclusive backstage footage, and performances from the world’s top EDM acts such as KYGO, NUCLEYA, Hardwell, David Guetta, Tiesto, Armin Van Burren.

People will get a treat of headliners like Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, DJ Snake, Clean Bandits, Martin Garrix, Afrojack and KSHMR at their home screen.

Tata Sky’s chief communication officer Malay Dikshit said, “With increasing screens and the appetite of millennials to experiment with content, it is essential to reach the entertainment needs of consumers, just the way they like it. To create endearing and impactful engagement with millennials and to bring alive content across all types and sizes of screens, the Tata Sky Mobile App has partnered with the hugely popular music festival - Sunburn.”

The Sunburn Festival highlight of a year-long calendar of Sunburn events, has established itself as one of the annual ‘go-to’ events for EDM fans, drawing crowds of hundreds of thousands from India and around the world every year.

To cater to these fans, Tata Sky has lined up a number of ground-breaking experiences:

-  A breath-taking 360-degree virtual reality experience that will let fans see what the DJ sees as he cranks out his tunes, putting them at the heart of the action like never before.

-  A Graffiti Wall where fans can get their photographs clicked and jazz them up by drawing over them with personalized messages, quirky costumes or spray paint.

-  A 3D hologram of the company’s logo at various points at the venue, in order to make fans’ engagement with India’s leading content distribution platform an even more experiential one.

This is the first time ever that the Ola Sunburn Festival 2017, which is going to start from 28 December 2017. This will be shown live to the people on their screens. The broadcast stipplets of the festival will be shown on Channel 100 on Tata Sky.

related stories
platforms  |  13 Dec 2017

First winner of SWOOperstar 2017 announced

MUMBAI: Aimed at bringing high quality and engaging live stream broadcasts to the fore, the SWOOperstar 2017 competition unveiled its first week's winner on Monday, 11 December.

digital radio  |  03 Nov 2017

24th National Tournament for the Blind aired live on Radio Udaan

MUMBAI: Radio Udaan an internet community radio station aired live and exclusive commentary of the finals of 24th National Tournament for the Blind to its listeners. The match was played at MIG Bandra between Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

digital radio  |  23 Oct 2017

DRM best digital radio system as it utilizes present technologies and uses lesser spectrum: Pal

NEW DELHI: Even as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has scheduled an open house discussion on digital radio broadcasting based on a paper issued by it on 10 July this year, the Digital Radio Mondiale has strongly urged the government to encourage the efforts of digitising the All India

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group