Tata Sky to bring Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to small screens

MUMBAI: Leading DTH provider Tata Sky has tied up with Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to bring the exciting content of the festival to its viewers. It will live stream the festival and also, make the content available on their mobile app.

Tata Sky will not just show the live coverage of the event but also air the past content of the festival which is over 500 hours. This is not just for the subscribers of the platform but also for non- subscribers. The old content will have official after movies, artist interviews, exclusive backstage footage, and performances from the world’s top EDM acts such as KYGO, NUCLEYA, Hardwell, David Guetta, Tiesto, Armin Van Burren.

People will get a treat of headliners like Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, DJ Snake, Clean Bandits, Martin Garrix, Afrojack and KSHMR at their home screen.

Tata Sky’s chief communication officer Malay Dikshit said, “With increasing screens and the appetite of millennials to experiment with content, it is essential to reach the entertainment needs of consumers, just the way they like it. To create endearing and impactful engagement with millennials and to bring alive content across all types and sizes of screens, the Tata Sky Mobile App has partnered with the hugely popular music festival - Sunburn.”

The Sunburn Festival highlight of a year-long calendar of Sunburn events, has established itself as one of the annual ‘go-to’ events for EDM fans, drawing crowds of hundreds of thousands from India and around the world every year.

To cater to these fans, Tata Sky has lined up a number of ground-breaking experiences:

- A breath-taking 360-degree virtual reality experience that will let fans see what the DJ sees as he cranks out his tunes, putting them at the heart of the action like never before.

- A Graffiti Wall where fans can get their photographs clicked and jazz them up by drawing over them with personalized messages, quirky costumes or spray paint.

- A 3D hologram of the company’s logo at various points at the venue, in order to make fans’ engagement with India’s leading content distribution platform an even more experiential one.

This is the first time ever that the Ola Sunburn Festival 2017, which is going to start from 28 December 2017. This will be shown live to the people on their screens. The broadcast stipplets of the festival will be shown on Channel 100 on Tata Sky.