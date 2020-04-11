RadioandMusic
BARC India & Nielsen Media explain "The Crisis Consumption - Impact Of COVID -19 on TV,smartphone behaviour across India
MUMBAI: This is the third part of the report on “Crisis Consumption on TV and Smartphones” released jointly by BARC and Nielsen Media.

BARC is the official currency on Television Measurement in India and Nielsen Media runs a 12000 strong smartphone panel in India passively capturing smartphone behaviour.

Some of the Key Highlights of TV and Smartphone consumption during the third week of Lockdown are as follows: -

Considerations:

BARC Nielsen Smartphone Panel

Coverage All India (Urban + Rural) All India (Urban 1 Lakh plus)

TG ALL NCCS 2+ years 1. NCCS ABC 15-44 years

2. Android Smartphone Users

Time Period PRE COVID - 11th Jan 2020 - 31st Jan 2020 PRE COVID - 13th Jan 2020 - 2nd Feb 2020

COVID DISRUPTION COVID DISRUPTION

Week 2 - 21st March 2020 to 27th March 2020 Week 2 - 21st March 2020 to 27th March 2020

Week 3 – 28thMarch 2020 to 3rd April 2020 Week 3 - 28thMarch 2020 to 3rd April 2020

1. India divided on various emotions of feeling Happy, Anxious, Frustrated, Scared and Peaceful – missing out on me-time indulgences and office time

2. The Prime Minister’s request on #9PM9MINS garnered the lowest ever Total TV viewership for those 9 mins since 2015

3. India follows the global trend in showing continued increase in TV (43%) and Smartphone consumption(13%) this week vis-à-vis the Pre COVID period

4. The growth in TV consumption this week driven by the Movies Genre(77% growth). Significant increase in Time spent on watching Movies (52% growth) on the Smartphone

5. Return of the Classics makes DD National the most watched channel this week across India.

6. While the return of the Old Classics improves viewership on DD National and Pay GEC Channels, Smartphone viewers increase consumptions on Original Series with 32% growth over the Pre COVID period

7. Non-Primetime continues to be the growth driver for TV (81% over the Pre COVID period) with early morning and late night slots also showing a growth

8. Social Connectivity stabilizing as people get used to the new normal while the surge in time spent on Digital News consumption stays

9. Gaming continues to show growth (44% over the Pre COVID period) - categories like Virtual Education and Virtual Drives increased consumption

10. Free Commercial Time (FCT) on TV advertising grows by 9% on the back of social advertising

11. On Digital Advertising, no drop in the count of creatives for 11 out of 19 categories – drop seen in Retail, Travel and Auto

