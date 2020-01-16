Spotify Introduces Personalized Pet Playlists, just for you and your furry BFF!

MUMBAI: Pets and their humans - it’s a relationship bonded in a mutual love of snuggles, hugs, boops, and...music? While music for pets isn’t an exact science, a new study from Spotify shows pet owners believe there is a true connection between their beloved animals and music.

And so, Spotify is making it even easier to share your favorite music with your pets with Pet Playlists. Available today, Pet Playlists is a new experience where Spotify users can get an algorithmically curated playlist based on their tastes and their pet’s character attributes. Each Pet Playlist includes around 30 tracks based on the listener’s preferences that their pet is more likely to enjoy given it’s created based on their personality and characteristics. For example, an energetic dog might get a playlist with tracks that are upbeat while a shy cat might get something with slower tempos.

We now also know that pet-owners want their pets to appreciate music as much as they do. Spotify’s global online survey shows that 71% of pet owners globally play music for their pets, 8 in 10 believe their pets like music and most pet owners think music can help pets relieve stress, boost their happiness and keep them company. Additionally, almost 50% of pet owners say their pet prefers certain songs or genres of music with classical and soft rock as the top picks.

A few other interesting pets/ owners facts that we uncovered:

53% of pet owners globally indicated they would pick their pet over their partner, if they really had to choose

70% consider the emotional wellbeing of their pets daily

Before developing Pet Playlists, Spotify consulted with musicologist David Teie, a cellist with America's National Symphony Orchestra, who pioneered species-specific music and composed two albums of Music for Cats, and he advised on the general likes/dislikes of each animal - for example, dogs don’t respond well to music in the lower register as it’s often viewed as a threat. While each playlist is algorithmically created, David’s expertise impacted how the algorithm was programmed.

Pet owners and lovers can visit spotify.com/pets on a desktop or mobile device to create their Pet Playlists. Once there, creating your pet playlist is simple - just follow these steps:

Step 1: Pick your pet - choose from a dog, cat, iguana, hamster, or bird

Step 2: Tell Spotify more about your pet - from relaxed to energetic, shy to friendly, and apathetic to curious, the traits you provide will help make the playlist more personalized for your pet

Step 3: Add a name and photo - the playlist will feature your pet's name and photo, and you’ll also receive a personalized share card.

Step 4: Listen and share - once complete, you’ll be able to access your pet’s playlist right away and can also upload the personalized share card to your favorite social sites