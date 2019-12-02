RadioandMusic
RNM
| 03 Dec 2019
mobile digital
News
Spotify music is on a roll in India and the recently announced Originals by Spotify have us all excited
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Apps | Spotify | Panipat | Ashutosh Gowariker | music |

MUMBAI: One of their top shows for Spotify has it roped in Actor/RJ Mantra for a detective thriller podcast called "Bhaskar Bose", being produced by Mantra's own audio production house MnM Talkies.

Mantra will soon be seen in the epic period film "Panipat", by Ashutosh Gowariker on the silver screen and it will be fair to say that the actor, director, RJ is on a roll with multiple projects at his expense. He is not only one of the most popular Television Presenters on Star Sports along with being a popular voice behind multiple international projects but is also a very accomplished theatre actor.

He says "December is a very exciting month for me as not only is my film "Panipat" releasing on the 6th but a combination of two of my passions 'radio' and 'theatre' with "Bhaskar Bose", an audio drama for Spotify will be out as well. It's a good time for creators and performers".

The poster of Bhaskar Bose is out and we are all kicked to hear the thriller podcast. The growth of podcasts in India in 2019 has been tremendous and while we have watched films all our lives, we can't wait to 'HEAR' Bhaskar Bose, which is as Mantra quotes "an audio film". Looking forward to a 'Mantra-Mugdh' December.

related stories
private fm stations  |  28 Nov 2019

Radio Mirchi and TimesJobs help you get your dream job!

MUMBAI: Leading e-recruitment portal TimesJobs and Radio Mirchi, have come together for a maiden partnership campaign to get people hired quickly.

private fm stations  |  27 Nov 2019

FM Tadka launches 'Tadka Soul' studio guest nights

MUMBAI: FM Tadka, the radio network of the Rajasthan Patrika group, has been living up to its promise of motivating and inspiring listeners to ‘Apni Suno’.

private fm stations  |  26 Nov 2019

State Level Community Radio workshop held a Bhubaneswar

MUMBAI: A State Level Community Radio Workshop was organized by Young India in collaboration with UNICEF on 25 November 2019 at Hotel Excellency, Bhubaneswar.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group